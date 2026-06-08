IEQ Capital Welcomes Lauren Hoffman as Managing Director

HOUSTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital ("IEQ"), an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office overseeing $46.6B in regulatory assets under management (RAUM1), today announced that Lauren Hoffman has joined the firm as Managing Director. Based in Houston, Hoffman will serve ultra-high-net-worth families, founders, executives, and institutions across the region, providing personalized guidance across investments, wealth planning, and long-term financial strategy.

Lauren Hoffman, Managing Director at IEQ Capital

Hoffman joins IEQ Capital from J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she served as Executive Director in Houston advising clients on investment management, wealth structuring, and strategic planning. Prior to J.P. Morgan, she was a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

"Lauren brings thoughtful advice and a deep understanding of the needs of complex families and business owners," said Alan Zafran, Founder, Managing Partner at IEQ Capital. "Her experience and approach align closely with how we serve clients at IEQ. As we continue to support families throughout Texas and the broader Southwest, Lauren strengthens our ability to provide highly personalized guidance with institutional-quality resources."

Hoffman's addition reflects IEQ's continued commitment to supporting clients throughout Texas with institutional-quality resources and personalized advisory services delivered locally. The firm continues to deepen its presence in Houston as demand grows among ultra-high-net-worth families seeking integrated investment, planning, and family office capabilities.

"I was drawn to IEQ because of the firm's client-first culture and highly personalized approach to wealth management," said Lauren Hoffman, Managing Director at IEQ Capital. "The team has built an environment centered on thoughtful advice, long-term relationships, and helping families navigate increasingly complex financial decisions with clarity and care."

Hoffman earned her MBA from the University of Connecticut and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Eastern Connecticut State University. She is also an alumna of The Fund for American Studies Program.

About IEQ Capital

Founded in 2019, IEQ Capital was established by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs dedicated to delivering independent, sophisticated advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families. IEQ combines institutional access with personalized planning to support long-term wealth creation. The firm provides tailored investment strategies across public and private markets, estate and tax planning support, and family office services for those who qualify nationwide.2

Important Disclosures

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or investment product. References to investment experience and access do not guarantee future results or performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and all investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal.

IEQ Capital, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser; registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

As of 3/31/2026, IEQ Capital, LLC ("IEQ") manages $46.6 billion in RAUM. IEQ RAUM as of 12/31/2025 as reported in IEQ Capital's Form ADV filed in March 2026 totaled $46.24 billion. IEQ Capital and its employees do not provide legal or tax advice.

SOURCE IEQ Capital