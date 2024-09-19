IES Abroad Appoints Dr. Esther Adhiambo Obonyo as Dean of STEM Abroad Initiatives

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IES Abroad, a not-for-profit study and intern abroad provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Esther Adhiambo Obonyo as the new Dean of STEM Abroad Initiatives. Following an extensive international search, Dr. Obonyo emerged as the top candidate for this critical leadership role. She officially began her tenure on September 16, 2024, at IES Abroad's headquarters in Chicago.

Dr. Esther Adhiambo Obonyo, Dean of STEM Initiatives, IES Abroad

In her new role, Dr. Obonyo will provide visionary leadership and strategic oversight for IES Abroad's STEM Abroad initiatives. With a 20-year career spanning academia, research, and international collaborations, Dr. Obonyo brings a wealth of experience to this position, which will be instrumental in advancing IES Abroad's mission to offer transformative study abroad experiences.

Prior to joining IES Abroad, Dr. Obonyo served as a professor at Penn State University's School of Engineering Design and Innovation with a joint hire in Architectural Engineering. She was also the Director of the Global Building Network (GBN), a prestigious partnership between Penn State and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). Under her leadership, GBN fostered over 35 global partnerships to advance research and education on sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

Dr. Obonyo's academic and professional work is distinguished by its global impact. She led a Penn State consortium funded by the Belmont Forum to enhance infrastructure resiliency and public health in disaster-prone communities. Her innovative work spans academia, industry, and policy, including roles as a Jefferson Science Fellow and senior policy adviser for USAID, as well as her engineering contributions to significant projects such as the emergency retrofit of the U.S. consulate in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dr. Obonyo's research, funded by multiple National Science Foundation (NSF) grants, has focused on the intersection of technology, sustainability, and social impact. Her dedication to gender equity and diversity in STEM is reflected in her creation of international educational experiences for more than 2,100 students, and her dissemination of over 160 research publications.

Dr. Obonyo holds a bachelor's in Building Economics from the University of Nairobi, a master's in Architectural Technology from the University of Nottingham, and a doctorate in Civil and Building Engineering from Loughborough University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Obonyo to the IES Abroad family," said Dr. Adewumi. "Her extensive experience in both the U.S. educational system and international engagement will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate our STEM Abroad programs. Her leadership will broaden our academic offerings, particularly in the STEM fields, and we look forward to seeing her contributions to our mission."

On her appointment, Dr. Obonyo shared, "I am excited to work alongside the talented team at IES Abroad and our global partners to further IES Abroad's mission of educating global citizens."

For more information, please visit https://www.iesabroad.org

About IES Abroad

Founded in 1950, IES Abroad is a global, award winning, not-for-profit providing premier study abroad and internship programs. With an academic consortium of 275 top-tier American colleges and universities, IES Abroad educates students worldwide across IES Abroad, IES Internships, Customized & Faculty-Led Programs, and The Study Abroad Foundation. Operating 145+ programs in 30 locations around the world, IES Abroad has educated more than 170,000 alumni since its inception. IES Abroad is mission-driven and committed to championing meaningful academic and cultural education; providing millions in scholarships and aid; representing and integrating a variety of perspectives, cultures, and ideas; prioritizing and setting the standard for health and safety in study abroad; and doing all that we can to be an active participant in bettering the world through our Global Good Commitment.

More information on IES Abroad can be found at www.IESabroad.org.

