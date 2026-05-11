IES Abroad Launches Multi-Million Dollar Initiative to Expand Study Abroad Access for Students

"OpportunitIES in Motion" builds on Giving Day momentum to increase financial aid, strengthen HBCU partnerships, and support the future of global education

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IES Abroad announces the launch of OpportunitIES in Motion, a five year $20 million-dollar fundraising initiative designed to expand program innovation and student access to study abroad by increasing scholarship funding and reducing financial barriers for students with financial need. This initiative runs for the next five years.

The initiative builds on the momentum of IES Abroad's fifth annual Giving Day, which raised $384,453 with 265 gifts and 231 donors, and is a community-wide effort supported by alumni, institutional partners, and donors committed to global education.

Leadership Support & Investment

The initiative launches with significant early support from donors, including:

A $2 million commitment over five years from Richard Landers, an IES Abroad Vienna alumnus, supporting scholarships and academic innovation, including our Global Pillars courses and annual Global Institute. IES Abroad's Global Pillars courses, offered at nearly 20 locations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America, help students explore sustainable living, equitable living, and human well-being through local context. The Global Institute builds on this work by bringing together educators, faculty, and select alumni to reimagine global learning through workshops and collaborative exchange.

supporting scholarships and academic innovation, including our Global Pillars courses and annual Global Institute. A $100,000 gift in support of the Charles Merrill, Jr. Scholarship to expand access for Spelman College and Morehouse College students who have demonstrated leadership potential. This gift honors the legacy of Charles E. Merrill, an educator and civil rights activist who founded the prestigious Merrill Scholars program, a merit scholarship which provided full-year study abroad scholarships to hundreds of HBCU students from the 1950's through the 1980's.

These commitments represent a powerful investment in the future of global education, reflecting strong confidence in IES Abroad's mission and providing early momentum for continued meaningful philanthropic impact.

"Study abroad has the power to transform lives; we've seen it time and again across more than 200,000 IES Abroad alumni," said Gregory D. Hess, PhD, CEO & President of IES Abroad. "If we want more students to have that experience, initiatives like OpportunitIES in Motion are essential. In the 2025–26 academic year, we awarded a record $7.9 million in scholarships and aid, allowing more students than ever—including more Pell Grant-eligible students—to access global education. With the generous support of the Landers family and the Merrill Family Charitable Foundation, we are committed to making that momentum last."

What This Means for Global Education

As the cost of international education continues to rise, many students face financial barriers that limit access to study abroad opportunities. OpportunitIES in Motion is designed to address these challenges by positioning global education as an essential component of academic and career development, rather than an optional experience.

"I invested in this initiative because IES Abroad has a 75-year track record of operational excellence. This $2 million gift is a functional investment in human capital, specifically targeted at diversifying the pipeline of global leaders through curriculum innovation and scholarship access," said Richard Landers, Lead Donor.

Key Initiative Focus Areas

Scholarship Expansion

Increasing available financial aid to help reduce out-of-pocket expenses and make study abroad more attainable for a broader range of students.

Increasing available financial aid to help reduce out-of-pocket expenses and make study abroad more attainable for a broader range of students. Academic & Program Innovation

Investing in new and enhanced programs focused on high-demand areas such as sustainability, STEM, IES Abroad Global Pillars courses and the Global institute, and global career readiness.

Investing in new and enhanced programs focused on high-demand areas such as sustainability, STEM, IES Abroad Global Pillars courses and the Global institute, and global career readiness. Global Access & Infrastructure

Supporting student access to more than 140 programs in 30+ locations worldwide, including cities such as Cape Town, Madrid, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Impact & Outcomes

IES Abroad continues to invest in expanding access to global education, including record financial aid awards in recent years and ongoing partnerships across higher education. Research and alumni outcomes consistently demonstrate the long-term academic, personal, and career benefits of study abroad participation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the "OpportunitIES in Motion" initiative?

OpportunitIES in Motion is a five-year fundraising initiative that supports scholarships, expands academic programming, and creates new access pathways for students who have historically faced barriers to studying abroad.

Who is eligible for scholarships through this initiative?

Scholarships are primarily awarded based on financial need.

How can donors get involved?

Donors can contribute to the initiative by supporting scholarship funding, academic innovation, and program development efforts that expand access to global education.

What are Global Pillars courses?

IES Abroad's Global Pillars courses invite students to explore urgent global issues through local context, focusing on sustainable living, equitable living, and human well-being. Offered at nearly 20 program locations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America, courses such as Designing the Sustainable City and Intersectional Equity connect students and faculty across disciplines to research challenges and propose practical, place-based solutions.

What is the Global Institute?

The Global Institute brings together educators, faculty, and select alumni who participated in IES Abroad Global Pillars courses to reimagine global learning. Through workshops and collaborative exchange, participants explore how education can deepen students' understanding of sustainable living, equitable living, and human well-being.

Learn More

About IES Abroad

IES Abroad is a not-for-profit study abroad organization founded in 1950, offering more than 140 programs in more than 30 locations worldwide. With a mission to provide students with transformative global education experiences, IES Abroad has supported more than 200,000 students in studying abroad and continues to expand access through scholarships, partnerships, and innovative programming.

SOURCE IES Abroad