IET partners with Publons to show credibility of its peer reviewers

Through the partnership, experts who provide peer review for IET journals can instantly add a verified record of every review performed to their Publons profile, in full compliance with journal review policies.

Using Publons' unique set of tools and insights, the IET can formally acknowledge their reviewers' contributions quickly and efficiently. This service also provides reviewers' recognition for their historic contributions. When combined, past and present peer reviews tracked on Publons offer powerful evidence for researchers — useful for promotion and funding applications to name a few.

Discussing the new partnership, Kruna Vukmirovic, IET Publisher – Journals, says: "Our commitment to quality content is at the core of the IET's journals publishing, and is only possible because of the contributions of reviewers. Their work deserves recognition and so we are delighted to be working with Publons to provide an innovative way for our reviewers to be recognised for their efforts."

Andrew Preston, Managing Director of Publons says: "Partnering with IET is an important step in increasing recognition for researchers and their reviewing efforts. IET's mission aligns with ours, which is to recognize the critical value of researchers' past and present review contributions. We are thrilled to be working together with IET to speed up research by harnessing the power of peer review."

For more details on the partnership and to see a list of participating journals, visit the IET-Publons partnership page (https://publons.com/in/iet/), and learn more about the benefits of Publons' here: https://publons.com/publishers/benefits.

The IET publishes more than 30 research and letters journals offering a wealth of research and information in a wide range of engineering and technology fields. For more information, visit: https://www.theiet.org/resources/journals/

