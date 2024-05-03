IEX Strengthens Organization Through New Leadership Appointments

Seasoned Exchange and Capital Markets Executive, Bryan Harkins , Joins IEX Co-Founders as Group President to Lead IEX's Commercial Growth

IEX's Co-Founder, Ronan Ryan , Steps Into the Role of Group Chief Operating Officer

IEX Promotes Florian Seifferer to Group Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEX Group, Inc. (IEX) today announced the appointment of Bryan Harkins as its President, Ronan Ryan as its chief operating officer (COO), and Florian Seifferer as its chief strategy officer (CSO).

Harkins is a great addition to the already strong IEX leadership team, with his extensive background in multi-asset exchange trading, Fintech, and capital markets. He brings exceptional experience in advancing product development and driving growth of trading platforms.

Before joining IEX, Harkins held roles as the EVP, Head of Markets at Cboe Global Markets overseeing equities, derivatives, and foreign exchange trading, was the President of BIDS trading, the EVP and Head of Markets at BATS Global Markets, the Chief Operating Officer of Direct Edge, and the Chief Revenue Officer of Trumid.

"Bryan brings tremendous leadership experience across a number of asset classes which is extremely valuable given IEX's potential for growth both now and into the future," said IEX Co-Founder and CEO, Brad Katsuyama. "He has built trusted relationships with a wide variety of market participants, and we could not be more excited to have him be a part of our executive team and what we are building at IEX."

In addition to his many leadership roles in the industry, Harkins co-founded Wall Street Rides FAR (for autism research) with his wife in 2015 and serves on the Board of Directors for the Autism Science Foundation.

"I have watched and admired IEX's innovation and unique approach in a competitive market. They have built a great business, and I am honored to bring my experience to help them execute on the next chapters of their growth and evolution," said Harkins.

In the role of Group COO, IEX's co-founder, Ryan, will focus on corporate development, strategic planning, and guide the long-term initiatives aimed at promoting IEX's growth and profitability.

"Ronan and I have been at the heart of driving IEX forward since we co-founded the company over a decade ago," said IEX Co-Founder and CEO, Brad Katsuyama. "This move will allow IEX to expand the breadth of our executive team as we enter an important competitive period with pending regulatory and market structure changes. Ronan and I look forward to working closely with Bryan to take IEX to new heights."

Additionally, IEX announced today that Florian Seifferer will be assuming the role of chief strategy officer where he will be responsible for sourcing new market opportunities and partnerships. In this new role Seifferer will continue to oversee the execution of key initiatives, such as the advancement of digital assets.

"I am excited to have Bryan and Florian on the executive team," said IEX Co-Founder, Ronan Ryan. "Their addition signifies our dedication to dynamic leadership and continued growth."

ABOUT IEX

IEX (IEX Group, Inc.) is dedicated to providing access and improving performance across industries, via our portfolio of Exchange, Digital Assets, and Technology businesses. Founded in 2012, IEX launched a new kind of securities exchange in 2016 that combines a transparent business model with innovative design to better protect investors and level the playing field. Today, we are applying our experience and proprietary technology to remove barriers, unlock scale, and help people seize new opportunities for growth in a variety of industries. Learn more at iex.io.

