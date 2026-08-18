IF BUZZER, BEAT IT: Essentia® Water and OG Anunoby Bring a Supercharged Essentia Basketball Court to Times Square

The ultimate basketball takeover invites fans to hit the court with OG Anunoby and experience the energy of a championship season, fueled by the supercharged hydration of Essentia

The Tip-Off:

IF BUZZER, BEAT IT: Essentia® Water brings the ultimate basketball takeover – The Essentia Supercharged Court – to Times Square between 42 nd and 43 rd streets on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 1-5 p.m. ET. It is free and open to the public.

Essentia® Water brings the ultimate basketball takeover – The Essentia Supercharged Court – to Times Square between 42 and 43 streets on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 1-5 p.m. ET. It is free and open to the public. IF CHAMPIONSHIP, FUEL IT: New York basketball icon OG Anunoby joins Essentia for a special appearance while fans witness an afternoon of basketball and hydration, including the recreation of the iconic Game 4 winning buzzer-beater tip-in.

New York basketball icon OG Anunoby joins Essentia for a special appearance while fans witness an afternoon of basketball and hydration, including the recreation of the iconic Game 4 winning buzzer-beater tip-in. IF EQUATION, CHANGE IT: The activation brings to life Essentia's Change the Equation platform in a celebration of those who reject passivity, and instead, choose action that fuels risk, effort and ambition.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Essentia® Water, the No. 1 ionized alkaline water*, is bringing Change the Equation to the heart of New York City with The Essentia Supercharged Court, an immersive basketball takeover in Times Square. Inspired by a historic season that captivated basketball fans across the country, the experience invites attendees to step into the pressure, embrace the challenge and feel the electric energy of the game firsthand.

The Essentia Supercharged Court takes over Times Square between 42nd and 43rd streets on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. ET.

Essentia is transforming the plaza between 42nd and 43rd streets into a high-energy celebration of basketball culture, championship moments and supercharged hydration. New York basketball icon OG Anunoby will hit the court for a special appearance as the city relives one of its most unforgettable plays: the iconic Game 4 buzzer-beater tip-in that helped propel New York's championship run.

Fans can step through an arena-inspired tunnel, watch OG and the legendary Gersh Park Basketball team recreate the historic moment, enjoy live entertainment and interactive experiences, and stay hydrated with Essentia Water throughout the event.

"I'm excited to partner with Essentia," said basketball star OG Anunoby. "I'm a fan of drinking Essentia both on and off the court to stay hydrated. They are all about changing the equation – and that's what we did when my team won the championship this year. I can't wait to see everyone come out and change the equation in their own way."

Contenders feel the pressure. Champions rise to it. Inspired by New York City's championship momentum and Essentia's Change the Equation platform, The Essentia Supercharged Court celebrates the belief that achievement does not exist without bold action, and champions those choose risk over resignation to achieve the impossible.

"At Essentia, we believe performance starts with supercharged hydration, giving people the foundation they need to push themselves, break boundaries, and show up at their absolute best," said Katharine Weiss, director of marketing for Essentia. "The Essentia Supercharged Court brings our Change the Equation platform to life on one of the biggest stages for New Yorkers – Times Square – inviting fans to experience the energy of a championship run and embrace the mindset that fuels peak performance."

The Essentia Supercharged Court is free and open to the public on Aug. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. ET in Times Square between 42nd and 43rd streets.

For more information, visit essentiawater.com or follow @essentiawater on Instagram and TikTok and track #EssentiaPartner for updates from OG Anunoby and event highlights.

About Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverage

Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages is a standalone, globally managed business within the Nestlé Group. The company serves consumers in more than 100 markets with a portfolio of more than 35 brands, including S.Pellegrino, Perrier, Acqua Panna, Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks, Maison Perrier, Buxton, Essentia, Levissima, La Vie and Nestlé Pure Life. Building on its heritage and expertise in waters, Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages is focused on growth in premium and better-for-you beverages, creating value for consumers, customers and stakeholders.

*Source: Circana Unify PLUS Market Advantage Based on Dollar Sales in MULO+ & C Based on Last 52 Weeks Ending 08-09-2026.

SOURCE Essentia® Water