IF INTERNATIONAL FORUM DESIGN GMBH ANNOUNCES FIRST METAVERSE EXPERIENCE AND TREND CONFERENCE

HANNOVER, Germany, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iF International Forum Design GmbH has announced an impressive lineup of events for 2024, kicking off with the celebration of winners at the iF DESIGN AWARD NIGHT Gala. Programming for 2024 includes two firsts: the inaugural Trend Conference and launch of an immersive Metaverse Experience, aiming to celebrate and connect the global design community.

Immersive Metaverse Experience

For the first time, iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 winners will debut in an immersive Metaverse world alongside the official award ceremony in Berlin on April 29, 2024. During the event, iF Design CEO Uwe Cremering will honor outstanding design achievements while launching the innovative iF DESIGN AWARD Metaverse Experience, titled "The Landmark of Design Excellence."

Design enthusiasts are invited to explore this new virtual realm where they can discover the best of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, featuring the iconic iF Design Gold Trophy and all 75 Gold Awards in an interactive setting. This experience will provide a platform for networking and inspiration within the design community and expand with virtual conferences throughout the year.

Inaugural Trend Conference

Immediately following iF DESIGN AWARD NIGHT, iF Design will host its inaugural Trend Conference on April 30th. The first-of-its-kind event will explore how design can help drive the transformation towards a future worth living. Designers and industry experts will hear insights into global design megatrends, based on the invaluable research published in the third annual iF Design Trend Report, released that same day. All attendees of the Trend Conference and participants of the iF DESIGN AWARD will receive access.

The Trend Conference will feature an esteemed lineup of speakers, each bringing unique perspectives and expertise, including Uwe Cremering, iF International Forum Design GmbH; Lisa Gralnek, iF Design USA; Anne-Liese Prem, tomorrowstories; Ziyuan Zhu, IDEO; Giulia Frittoli, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG); Nadine Clarke and Richard Trigg, Tangent London.

2024 iF DESIGN AWARD Winners

The 2024 iF DESIGN AWARD received 10,800 entries from 72 countries. A panel of international experts, consisting of 132 jury members, including 11 from North America, evaluated submissions from 9 design disciplines and 82 categories to select 2,294 winners from 52 countries.

Among the winners are 275 North American and South American recipients who are industry giants of tech, as well as lighting, product, interior design and architecture, and industrial design teams. Eight North and South American projects were also recognized as iF Design Award Gold winners including Apple, Avabrum/Greco Design, Campana, HP, Oru Kayak, and Treevia Forest Technologies.

"The IF Award has such a grand history of honoring great design from around the globe," said Primo Orpilla, Co-Founder & Principal of iF DESIGN AWARD-winning Studio O+A. "We are honored and humbled to have our Adidas project selected amongst the many great projects as a winner!"

