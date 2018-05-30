If Sitting Is the New Smoking, Fellowes Offers the Newest Cessation Device

With more than 100 years of office product innovation, Fellowes Brands has extensive experience in identfying consumer needs in the areas of workplace performance and design. As a part of its consumer research and testing programs, Fellowes has identified the pain points users face when working with sit-stand desks across the category and has thoughtfully designed superior solutions to keep users moving and focused on what matters.

"We've found that new users may discontinue use if their workstation is inconvenient to use in any way," explained Nancy Heaton, Vice President of Fellowes Work Solutions. "The entire line of Fellowes Lotus workstations has been thoughtfully designed with features that make it effortless to use and be productive – eliminating nuisances such as cord management, limited height settings and issues with cleanliness that are struggles in other sit-stands across the industry. Research shows a 46 percent increase in workplace productivity with the use of standing desks, so you want a sit-stand flexible enough to fit your needs so you'll actually use it."3

Features for Ease, Convenience and Cleanliness – Including Industry-First Wireless Charging

Lotus sit-stand workstations are designed for ease of use from the moment the box is opened. The desk arrives fully assembled, so you can simply unpack and get started. The system's patent-pending Smooth Lift Technology™ keeps the workstation stable and makes changing positions effortless. Featuring 22 different height settings and 17 inches of vertical adjustment, the Lotus DX lets workers find a position that's perfect for them.

Tangled cords can be a significant distraction when trying to change workstation positions throughout the day. Lotus workstations provide innovative cord management with rear USB ports for your keyboard and mouse, allowing the entire workspace to move freely while also delivering a contemporary, sleek look. The new Lotus DX also offers a first in the category – a built-in charging station with wireless charging stand and an integrated 2-port USB charging station.

Taking Fellowes' commitment to wellness a step further, the Lotus DX features Microban® antimicrobial technology for powerful, continuous product protection against bacteria, allowing users to feel better, work better and be better.

Two hours of sitting cancels out 20 minutes of exercise, so even for office workers who are healthy, sitting for long periods can be detrimental.4 "The superior design of the Lotus DX is a combination of style and functionality that not only encourages movement but enables users to follow through on their commitment to wellness," said Heaton.

Speaking to the importance that Fellowes is placing on its sit-stand product, the company is launching a robust consumer marketing campaign featuring the workstation, including a new Fellowes TV commercial that will run during the month of May in top wellness markets across the U.S. and will run again in mid-September. The commercial features fourth-generation CEO John Fellowes communicating the family commitment to product quality and design.

Priced at $599.99 and complete with a three-year warranty, the Lotus DX is available in white or black at Fellowes.com and select office retailers. To learn more about all Fellowes office solutions, visit FellowesBrands.com.



Fellowes Lotus Feature Set by Product Product Features Product Lotus DX Lotus Lotus VE Lotus VE Dual Price $599.99 $499.99 $399.99 $459.99 Smooth Lift Technology™ X X X X Vertical Adjustment 17" 17" 15" 15" Cord Management with Rear USB X X X X 2-port USB Charging Station with Qi-Enabled Wireless Charging Pad X





Device Charging Slot

X



Microban® Antimicrobial technology X





Dual Monitor Capable X X

X Arrives Fully Assembled X X





About Fellowes Brands

Founded on a culture of entrepreneurship, Fellowes Brands is a 4th generation family business that strives to deliver best-in-class quality and performance in records storage solutions, business machines, workspace management products, air purification and mobile technology accessories. With a commitment to bring value to the workplace from the corporate office to the home office, Fellowes Brands introduces new ideas that evolve to meet the needs of an ever-changing world.

