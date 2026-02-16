If you advertised online with merchants and affiliate networks who partnered with Capital One Shopping, you may be entitled to a payment from a class action settlement

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The Claims deadline is April 17, 2026.

Visit www.InfluencerMarketingClaims.com or call 1-877-837-7976 for more information.

A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit alleging that Defendants Capital One Financial Corporation, Wikibuy LLC, and Wikibuy Holdings LLC ("Defendants") received affiliate marketing commissions that other affiliate marketers should have received. Defendants deny that they did anything wrong. The Settlement, if approved, resolves the lawsuit and provides benefits to Settlement Class Members who do not exclude themselves from the Settlement Class.

Who is included? The Settlement Class consists of all persons (including entities) in the United States who participated in an affiliate commission program with an online merchant that also partnered with Capital One Shopping between January 6, 2020, and December 18, 2025, and who were involved in a transaction in which Capital One Shopping was also involved. Eligibility for a payment will be determined using the Capital One Shopping Data. Some entities are excluded from the Settlement Class. The list of excluded entities can be found at www.InfluencerMarketingClaims.com.

What benefits does the Settlement provide? If approved, the Settlement will provide payments and other benefits to Settlement Class Members who submit a valid Claim Form. Settlement Class Members who submit a valid Claim Form are eligible for one of the following payment types:

Proof Payment: Settlement Class Members who can demonstrate that they have one or more qualifying transactions within the Capital One Shopping Data by submitting a valid and timely Proof Payment Claim Form will receive the greater of (i) the amount of commission received by Capital One Shopping for all qualifying transactions posted on or after November 1, 2023, or (ii) the $20 Alternative Payment. ( NOTE : If your affiliate data is associated only with transactions that were posted prior to November 1, 2023, you are not eligible for a Proof Payment, but you are still eligible for an Alternative Payment.)



Defendants will also make certain commitments regarding its business practices, which are described in the Settlement available on the Settlement Website.

What are the options? You must submit a valid Claim Form by April 17, 2026, to receive a payment under the Settlement.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do nothing, and the Settlement is approved and becomes final, you will not receive any payment under this Settlement, and you will give up your right to bring your own lawsuit against Defendants about the issues in the lawsuits. If you exclude yourself from the Settlement Class (sometimes referred to as "opting out"), you will give up your right to receive a Settlement payment but will retain any right you may have to sue Defendants about the issues in this action. To exclude yourself, you must mail a signed, written request for exclusion, postmarked no later than April 17, 2026. Requests for exclusion must be specific to individual Settlement Class Members, and Settlement Class Members cannot request exclusion as a class or group. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to or comment on the Settlement and/or to Settlement Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses and/or for a service award to the plaintiffs who brought this class action proceeding on behalf of the Settlement Class. To do so, you must send to the Court at the address below a written objection that is postmarked or filed no later than April 17, 2026. For more information, including as to what any request for exclusion or objection must contain, visit www.InfluencerMarketingClaims.com.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing on June 10, 2026 at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse, Room 900, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, Virginia, 22314, to decide whether to approve the Settlement, how much attorneys' fees and expenses to award the attorneys who worked representing the Settlement Class (up to $3.95 million), and whether to award a service award of up to $10,000 to each Settlement Class Representative who brought this case on behalf of the Settlement Class. If you are a Settlement Class Member, you or your attorney may ask permission to speak at the hearing at your own cost. The date and time of this hearing may change without further notice. Please check www.InfluencerMarketingClaims.com for updates.

Who represents the Settlement Class? The Court has appointed the following lawyers at the following law firms to represent the Settlement Class: James J. Pizzirusso at Hausfeld LLP; E. Michelle Drake at Berger Montague PC; Douglas J. McNamara at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll LLP; and Norman E. Seigel at Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP. Together, these lawyers are called Settlement Class Counsel. Settlement Class Members do not need to pay these lawyers out of their pocket; instead, these lawyers will apply for compensation under the terms of the Settlement Agreement. If you are a Settlement Class Member and want to be represented by your own lawyer, you may hire one at your own expense.

How do I get more information? For more information, including to view copies of case documents including a detailed notice about your rights under the proposed Settlement, the full Settlement agreement, the complaints in the lawsuits, and Settlement Class Counsel's Motion for Attorney's Fees and Settlement Class Representative Service Awards, as well as any court orders related to the Settlement (once they are filed), visit www.InfluencerMarketingClaims.com or call 1-877-837-7976. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT.

URL: www.InfluencerMarketingClaims.com

SOURCE United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia