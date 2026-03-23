If you are a business that purchased Juul pods (excluding Juul devices or Juul kits containing devices) indirectly from Defendant Juul Labs, Inc. for resale, from December 1, 2018 through March 31, 2025, a class action lawsuit may affect your rights

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Cera LLP announce:

What is this Notice about? This Notice is to inform you that the Court has allowed this case to proceed to trial as a class action. This Notice explains the lawsuit, what a class action is, and your legal rights. The Court in charge is the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. This class action is called In re Juul Labs, Inc. Antitrust Litigation (Indirect Reseller Actions), Case No. 3:20-cv-02345 (N.D. Cal.). The Judge overseeing this class action is United States District Court Judge William H. Orrick. The people who sued are called the "Indirect Reseller Plaintiffs." The companies they sued are called the "Defendants."

What is this lawsuit about? Indirect Reseller Plaintiffs allege in this lawsuit that Defendants Altria Group, Inc. and Altria Enterprises LLC (together, "Altria") and Juul Labs, Inc. ("Juul") agreed to eliminate competition by Altria in the market for closed-system nicotine e-vapor products and devices ("Closed-System E-Vapor Products") and that in exchange for Altria's purchase of a partial ownership interest in Juul, Altria agreed to exit the market entirely in order to become a minority shareholder in Juul. Plaintiffs contend that this agreement violated state antitrust laws and artificially increased the prices of Juul pods. Defendants deny these allegations and assert that they did not violate any laws and the transaction at issue did not have anticompetitive effects or result in higher prices for Juul products. The Court has not decided who is right.

What are my Legal Rights and Options? Unless you exclude yourself, you are staying in the Class, which means that you cannot sue, continue to sue, or be part of any other lawsuit against the Defendants. It also means that all the Court's orders will apply to you and legally bind you. If you ask to be excluded from the Class and money or benefits are later awarded to Indirect Reseller Plaintiffs, you will not receive any money or benefits. You will keep any right to file your own lawsuit or be part of any other lawsuit against the Defendants. If there is a settlement or judgment in the future, you may not be allowed to exclude yourself from the lawsuit. The deadline for exclusions is May 8, 2026. Please review the settlement agreement and long-form Notice available on the settlement website for more information on excluding yourself from the settlement. If you do nothing, and you are a member of the Class, you may become entitled to money or benefits if later awarded to Indirect Reseller Plaintiffs, if they prevail at a trial or as part of a settlement. You will give up your rights to sue the Defendants. You will be bound by any future judgment regarding the Defendants.

How do I get more information about the lawsuit? This Notice summarizes the lawsuit and your legal rights. More details are available in the Class Certification Order. You can find a copy of the Class Certification Order, other important documents, and information about the current status of the lawsuit by visiting www.JuulIndirectResellerClassAction.com.

You may contact the Notice Administrator at [email protected] or toll-free at 1-888-227-0162.

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Cera LLP