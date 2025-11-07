If You are a Current or Former Employee of ISCO Industries, Inc. whose Personal Identification Information ("PII") was Released as a Result of the March 2016 Data Breach, a Class Action Lawsuit May Affect Your Rights.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was issued today by The Notice Company, Inc.:

A court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation.

The Court has certified a class action lawsuit that may affect you. The lawsuit is known as Davis, et al. ("Plaintiffs") v. ISCO Industries, Inc. ("Defendant"), C. A. No. 2017-CP-42-03283, and it is currently pending before the Honorable J. Derham Cole, Jr. of the Court of Common Pleas, Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Who is Included? On July 29, 2025, the Court certified the following Class:

All current and former employees of ISCO Industries, Inc. whose personal identifying information ("PII") was released as a result of the March 2016 Data Breach, excepting those owners or officers as identified by ISCO Industries, Inc. in its Form 1125-E filings with the IRS.

This case arises from a data breach that occurred in March 2016 (the "March 2016 Data Breach") when an employee of Defendant released the W2s of hundreds of employees to cyber criminals. A W2 is an IRS form that contains "personal identifying information" or "PII", including each employee's name, address, social security number, annual compensation, and tax withholding information. Release of this type of PII can expose an individual to identity theft and other forms of fraudulent activity. Plaintiffs allege that the Defendant had a duty to protect the Class members' PII; that the Defendant breached its duty to protect the Class members' PII; that the Defendant provided insufficient assistance to Class members after the breach; and that the Class members are entitled to damages. The Defendant denies the lawsuit's allegations. The Court has not decided whether the Defendant is liable or whether the allegations of the lawsuit are true. The Court has only decided that the case should proceed as a class action. The lawsuit is thus ongoing.

What Do You Need to Do? You don't have to do anything now if you want to remain in the Class and keep the possibility of getting money or benefits from this lawsuit.

What Are My Other Options? If you do not want to be a part of the Class, you must exclude yourself ("opt out") by December 5, 2025. If you opt out, you will not be eligible to receive any payments or benefits that might result at trial or settlement. Requests to opt out must be in writing, signed, dated, contain the statement "I want to be excluded from the Class in Davis, et al. v. ISCO Industries, Inc.", and mailed to ISCO Data Breach Exclusions, c/o The Notice Company, P.O. Box 455, Hingham, MA 02043. Do not opt out if you wish to remain a member of the Class.

The descriptions in this Notice are only summaries. If you have any questions or would like more information, including a detailed notice, please contact the Class Administrator at 1-800-960-7520 or visit www.ISCODataBreach.com. Please do not call the Court about this Notice or lawsuit. They will not be able to give you advice or answer your questions.

