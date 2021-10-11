If you are a current or former owner or lessee of a 2013-2018 Nissan Altima vehicle, you may be eligible for benefits under a class action settlement.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP announces a proposed Settlement with Nissan North America, Inc. on behalf of all United States residents who are current or former owners or lessees of a 2013–2018 Nissan Altima manufactured with halogen headlights (Settlement Class Members). The lawsuit alleges that the headlamps can become dim over time due to delamination of reflective surfaces inside the headlamp.

Under the Settlement, NNA has agreed to provide the following relief to Settlement Class Members:

Class Members who previously paid for headlamp assembly replacements can receive cash reimbursement. The deadline to file reimbursement claims is April 25, 2022 . NNA will provide a 3-year extension of the manufacturer's warranty covering headlight dimming caused by delamination, for a total of 6 years of coverage. Class Members whose Class Vehicles are already outside of the 6-year warranty period when the Settlement becomes effective can receive a free one-time repair at an Authorized Nissan Dealer during a limited window of time following court approval of the Settlement. To receive this benefit, Class Members must file an Out-of-Warranty Repair claim and take their Altima to the Dealer within the limited window of time.

Additional details are available at www.AltimaHeadlightSettlement.com. All of these benefits are subject to the settlement receiving final approval by the court.

Settlement Class Members who do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement must exclude themselves by November 22, 2021. Settlement Class Members who do not exclude themselves will release their claims against Nissan. The Court has scheduled a hearing on December 20, 2021, to consider whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees of up to $2,500,000 including expenses, and Incentive Awards for the Class Representatives of $5,000 each. You can appear at the hearing, but you do not have to. You can hire your own attorney, at your expense, to appear for you at the hearing.

For more information, including the scope of the Extended Warranty coverage, how to file a claim for out-of-pocket reimbursement, exclude yourself from the Settlement or object, please visit www.AltimaHeadlightSettlement.com or contact the Settlement Administrator by calling 1-855-786-0996.

