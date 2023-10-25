IF YOU ARE A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE A PAYMENT FROM AN OPIOIDS CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

United States District Court for the Northern District of California

25 Oct, 2023, 21:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  A settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit against McKinsey & Company, Inc. and related entities claiming that McKinsey played a central role in the opioid crisis by advising opioid manufacturers and other industry participants how to sell as many prescription opioids as possible. McKinsey denies the allegations. This Notice summarizes Class Members' rights and options regarding the Settlement.

Entities that are a (1) General Purpose Government (including a municipality, county, county subdivision, city, town, township, parish, village, borough, gore, or any other entity that provides municipal-type government), (2) Special District within a State, or (3) any other subdivision, subdivision official (acting in an official capacity on behalf of the subdivision), or sub-entity of a State, may be part of the Class.  Sub-entities of Indiana, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, or the U.S. Virgin Islands, or a school district, are not part of the Class. 

A $207 million settlement fund will be allocated among Class Members using the formula for payments to Subdivisions from the prior Opioids settlements, and will pay attorneys' fees and costs as awarded by the Court. The fees and costs will not exceed 15% of the fund. Class Members who want to be represented by their own lawyer in this case may hire one at their own expense.

For complete information on the Settlement, including allocation formulas, visit the Settlement website at www.McKinseySubdivisionClassAction.com.

WHAT ARE THE RIGHTS AND OPTIONS OF CLASS MEMBERS? Class Members do not need to take any action to receive their share of the Settlement.  If they were eligible to receive distributions under the MDL 2804 national opioid settlements, then they may be eligible to receive them here.  Class Members who want to keep their rights to sue McKinsey on any opioid-related claims, must exclude themselves from the Class by January 5, 2024, by visiting www.McKinseySubdivisionClassAction.com and following the instructions to  submit an "exclusion request." 

THIS IS ONLY A SUMMARY.  For more information, the Settlement terms and Class Member rights and options, visit www.McKinseySubdivisionClassAction.com, contact the administrator at 1-888-575-4125, or write McKinsey Opiate Consultant Litigation, PO Box 2200, Portland, OR 97208-2200, call Class Counsel Robbins Geller at (800) 449-4900 or email [email protected].  Anyone who filed a case against McKinsey should contact their counsel.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR MCKINSEY FOR INFORMATION OR ADVICE.

SOURCE United States District Court for the Northern District of California

