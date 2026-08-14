If You Are a U.S. Resident Whose Personal Information Was Compromised in the American Vision Partners Data Incident, You Are Affected by a Class Action Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding Hulewat v. Medical Management Resource Group LLC d/b/a American Vision Partners, No. 2:24-cv-00377-DJH (D. Ariz.).

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Medical Management Resource Group LLC d/b/a American Vision Partners ("Defendant") regarding a cyberattack that was discovered in November 2023 (the "Data Incident"). Plaintiffs allege that personal information was compromised because of the Data Incident. Defendant denies this allegation.

You are included in this settlement as a "Settlement Class Member" if you are one of: approximately 1.6 million U.S. residents whose Private Information was compromised in the Data Incident ("Injunctive Relief Class"); or approximately 258,070 U.S. residents whose Social Security Numbers and/or other Private Information was compromised in the Data Incident ("Damages Settlement Class Members").

To settle injunctive relief claims, Defendant agrees to implement and maintain cybersecurity measures for a minimum period of time, including the creation of security-related roles, additional training and testing, and amended security policies.

The settlement provides Damages Settlement Class Members the opportunity to submit a Claim for Pro-Rata Cash Payments or Out-of-Pocket Expense Claims. You must file a Claim Form by mail or online at www.AmericanVisionSettlement.com by November 12, 2026, to receive Damages Class Benefits.

If you do not want to be legally bound by the settlement, you must exclude yourself by October 13, 2026. If you exclude yourself from the settlement, you keep your right to sue Defendant about the claims made in this action but you will receive no Damages Class Benefits.

If you do not agree with any part of the settlement, you may object to it by October 13, 2026. You can object to the settlement only if you stay in the Settlement Class.

If you do nothing, you will remain in the Settlement Class and, if you are a Damages Settlement Class Member, you will not be eligible for any Damages Class Benefits. You will be bound by the decisions of the Court and give up your right to sue Defendant or any other Related Entities about the claims resolved by this settlement.

The Court will hold the Final Fairness Hearing on December 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. MT to consider whether to approve the settlement, Class Counsel's request for attorney's fees and costs up to $583,333.33, and a Service Award of $2,500 to each of the Plaintiffs. You or your own lawyer, if you have one, may attend the hearing at your own cost, but you don't have to.

More information, including a copy of the Settlement Agreement, is available at www.AmericanVisionSettlement.com.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration LLC