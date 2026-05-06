If You Bought Google Ads From August 2016 to the Present, You May Be Eligible to Seek Compensation Through a New Arbitration Program

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdsRefundClaim.com today announced the launch of an arbitration recovery program for U.S. advertisers who paid Google for online advertising services from August 2016 to the present. The program is intended for businesses, agencies, sole proprietors, and organizations that purchased Google advertising products, including Search Ads and ad placements through the Google Display Network. Eligibility information and background on the program are available at adsrefundclaim.com .

The Google Ads recovery program follows two recent federal antitrust cases where judges ruled that Google is a monopolist liable for violating U.S. antitrust laws. In Washington, D.C., Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google unlawfully maintained a monopoly over general search services and search text advertising. In Virginia, Leonie Brinkema found that Google illegally monopolized core layers of the technology behind open web display advertising, including the ad servers used by publishers and the exchanges where ad inventory is bought and sold. Together, these rulings leave little doubt that U.S. advertisers were overcharged for Google Ads.

What is the claim about?

The basic claim is that Google's unlawful monopoly power caused advertisers to pay higher prices for advertising than they would have paid in a competitive market. By some estimates, the overcharge was 10% or more. Eligible advertisers may be able to seek a refund for alleged overcharges paid during the covered period. They may also be entitled to treble damages under U.S. antitrust law, allowing actual damages to be multiplied by three. Any recovery will depend on the facts of each advertiser's claim, including the amount, timing, and type of Google advertising spend during the relevant period.

Who is eligible?

You may be eligible to participate if you meet the following criteria:

You are a business, agency, sole proprietor, organization, or other advertiser located in the U.S. or subject to Google's U.S. terms of service.





You paid Google for advertising services at any time from August 2016 to the present.





Your advertising spend included Google Search Ads and/or Google Display Network placements.

Current advertising activity is not required. Advertisers may qualify based on past spending during the covered period, even if they no longer advertise with Google.

Why is this being handled as arbitration?

Google's U.S. terms of service contain a mandatory individual arbitration provision and a class action waiver. Eligible advertisers therefore cannot join a single court class action and must proceed in arbitration. The recovery program coordinates those individual claims so advertisers can move forward efficiently while preserving the arbitration framework that Google's contracts require.

What are my options?

Advertisers who may be eligible can visit adsrefundclaim.com to:

Review the antitrust findings that support the recovery theory.



Learn how the arbitration recovery program works.



Check eligibility based on their Google advertising history.



Find out who is handling the claims and how participation works.

Taking no action means an advertiser may miss the opportunity to have its potential claim reviewed.

About AdsRefundClaim.com

AdsRefundClaim.com provides information for advertisers evaluating potential recovery claims tied to Google Ads digital advertising. The site is intended to help U.S. advertisers understand the antitrust rulings, the arbitration process, and the steps for requesting an eligibility review.

Important Notice and Disclaimer

Google denies liability. This press release is for informational purposes only. Eligibility, claim value, and recovery depend on facts specific to the advertiser, applicable law, contractual terms, deadlines, and future decisions by courts, arbitrators, or other decisionmakers. AdsRefundClaim.com is not a law firm, does not provide legal advice, and does not create an attorney-client relationship. Advertisers should review all program terms and consult counsel as appropriate before making decisions about their rights.

Press contact:

Kathy Osborne

[email protected]

(607) 434-2065

SOURCE adsrefundclaim.com