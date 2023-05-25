If You Could Experience Enlightenment in an Afternoon, Would You?

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekam's highly anticipated Experience Enlightenment World Tour will take place on June 10, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Led by the renowned spiritual power couple, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, this event promises profound insights and guidance to Enlightenment.

Enlightenment, the ultimate attainment of humankind, has often been perceived as distant and unattainable. However, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji have dedicated their lives to bringing Enlightenment to seekers in a revolutionary, practical, and dynamic way. As modern enlightened sages, they have embarked on a mission to eliminate inner struggle and division in the minds of humanity, catalyzing a radical transformation in human consciousness. Sri Preethaji passionately reveals, "Our purpose is to create a revolution in human consciousness from stress to peace, from disconnection to connection, from division to oneness, so this earth can be a harmonious space for us and all life."

Sri Krishnaji further explains, "Enlightenment is the ending of suffering and the awakening to equanimity." He invites us to envision a life where our everyday experiences are guided by clear-thinking creativity, total presence in our relationships, conscious leadership, and decision-making stemming from a calm and solution-oriented mind. He envisions a world operating from a state of peace, with a profound sense of connection and compassion for humanity.

The teachings of Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji have garnered praise from influential figures such as Usher, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, who describes his experience with them as "transformational." Arianna Huffington, founder of HuffPost, also recognizes their ability to offer ancient wisdom in a modern context, enabling individuals to let go of burdens and forge genuine connections.

This extraordinary four-hour event will also feature a live concert by the Kosmik Band, known for their fusion of world mantras, African rhythms, Latin grooves, and the Blues. Their soulful energy and uplifting music have touched audiences worldwide, transcending cultural boundaries and inspiring a deeper connection to life.

For more information, please visit Experience Enlightenment.

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are the founders of Ekam, World Center for Enlightenment, in India. They are authors of the best-selling book "The Four Sacred Secrets" and have successfully led global businesses and charitable organizations impacting over 5 million lives.

