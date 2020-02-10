If You Dream It, We Can Deliver It, Postmates Releases New Ad Campaign

In the new ads Postmates moves beyond just showing the technology behind food delivery, which has become common in this category, and instead focuses on just one human truth: the power of craving. Playing within a world of surrealism, the TV spots explore the sensation of craving your favorite food through unique visuals that trigger hunger, humor and fantasy. To drive home the power of all-consuming food cravings, the spot ends with "When all you can burgers is think about: Postmate It."

"In a category where so many focus on the tactical nature of delivery and technology, we decided to tap into the human truth of intense cravings and bring this to life through incredible storytelling. Everyone knows what it means to be hungry and to crave their favorite food, so we've worked with an amazing agency, director and production team to bring that feeling to life in a truly unique way," said Eric Edge, SVP of Marketing & Communications, Postmates.

In the OOH, print and digital extensions of this campaign, Postmates expanded on this idea of tapping into human truths that bridge surreal creativity with clever copy. They transformed the smartphone into a portal by which people can literally get their food, and paired it with headlines that are shorter, sharper, and wittier than ever before.

"For most people, food is less about hunger and more about obsession. This is where Postmates steps in," said Joe Staples, ECD & Partner, Mother in Los Angeles. "We satiate desire with burgers and pizza and tacos and sushi. This is where we find the campaign - daydreaming in these moments."

Postmates was named one of the top three fastest growing brands in 2019 by Morning Consult and is a leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 4,200 cities, serving 80% of the US.

