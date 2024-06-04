If You Drive a Diesel, Do This to Save Thousands of Dollars

Clean and maintain your SCR and DEF systems with Rislone

HOLLY, Mich., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you drive a modern diesel car, truck, or SUV, it's critical that you maintain its selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. Failure to do so can cause your vehicle to lose power, use more fuel, and even stop running. Fortunately, proper SCR maintenance is now easier than ever with a new line of do-it-yourself chemical solutions from Rislone, America's best-selling engine treatment brand for more than 100 years.

New Rislone DEF Crystal Clean™ Diesel DEF & SCR Emissions System Cleaner and Rislone Diesel DEF Treatment work together to make it easy to clean, maintain and protect the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) systems in diesel-powered cars, trucks and SUVs against harmful deposits that can otherwise build up and reduce engine performance, increase fuel consumption, and eventually keep the vehicle from running. Learn more at rislone.com.

SCR systems reduce diesel vehicles' exhaust pollutants to meet stringent diesel emissions standards that were established to protect human health and the environment. They work by injecting diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) into exhaust gas and filtering it through a catalyst to convert harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) into nitrogen and water. The systems have been used in Europe since 2006 and in North America since 2010. At this point, if you have an even moderately recent diesel vehicle, it's equipped with an SCR system.

Like any vehicle system, the SCR functions best with proper maintenance. Under certain conditions, such as high temperatures or infrequent use, DEF can break down and evaporate, leaving behind white crystal deposits. Low-quality and contaminated DEF is also prone to crystallization.

As these crystals build up, they clog SCR system components, interfering with normal operation, increasing fuel consumption, and reducing engine power. This can cause the vehicle to operate in "limp mode," where it drives slowly or not at all.

Diesel vehicles that are regularly driven at low speeds, with light loads, for short durations, or that make frequent stops are especially prone to developing white crystal deposits in their SCR systems.

In the past, the only solution for a clogged SCR system was to spend thousands of dollars mechanically replacing affected components. That's where Rislone comes in.

"We dedicated years of research to developing an effective solution to help our customers avoid costly SCR repair bills," says Clay Parks, Rislone vice president of development. "We're proud to be the first company in North America to offer affordable products anyone can install in minutes to thoroughly clean, maintain and protect their diesel emissions systems."

New Rislone DEF Crystal Clean™ Diesel DEF & SCR Emissions System Cleaner (p/n 4784) is a proprietary blend of DEF-compatible cleaning agents and surfactant detergents specifically designed for SCR systems. It cleans the entire system, dissolving white crystal deposits that form in the tank, pump, heater, sender, lines, injector, decomposition tube/reactor, and mixer. It clears P20EE and related OBD codes and restores SCR function.

Use if you:

Have never treated your SCR before

Have white crystal buildup inside your SCR

Have SCR-related problems (as determined by an OBD-II scan).

To install, pour DEF Crystal Clean into a mostly full DEF tank or add and top off with DEF. Cars and small SUVs use approximately ½ bottle. Light trucks and full-size SUVs install a full bottle. Medium- and heavy-duty trucks use two bottles. It's that easy. Regular use every 5,000 miles keeps the system clean, helps prevent new crystals from forming, and improves emissions components' life.

Use new Rislone DEF Treatment (p/n 4780) to maintain the condition of the SCR and DEF components after the system is clean. It improves diesel exhaust fluid performance and keeps the system free of white crystal deposits. Just pour directly into the DEF tank or DEF bottle/cube when refilling the tank.

Like all Rislone products, DEF Crystal Clean and Diesel DEF Treatment are made in the USA. Both work with all UREA DEF/ AdBlue® fluids and will not void manufacturers' new vehicle warranties. Learn more at rislone.com/products/product-categories/diesel-exhaust-fluid/. Rislone products are available where auto parts are sold.

Based in Holly, Michigan, Rislone has been America's best-selling engine treatment brand for more than 100 years. Rislone is ISO 9001 certified.

