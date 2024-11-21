"If You Knew Suzy: Pushing Past the Boundaries of Never" -- A Mother's Love Letter to Her Disabled Child in a New Book

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book by the mother of a disabled woman gives a whole new meaning to the word never.

"If You Knew Suzy: Pushing Past the Boundaries of Never," (September 2024, G&D Media) by Jane Fischer is the heartwarming story of Suzy, now 50. (Suzy has Joubert syndrome, a rare disorder affecting the brain and the body.)

The book tells the story of being born with brain defects, sentenced to a life of "nevers." With the support of her family, Suzy's miraculous journey gave experts reason to question medical textbooks.

From predictions that she would never function in society, she overcame these obstacles —not even renal failure at age 24 deterred her. This book is a tribute to Suzy and a roadmap for parents raising disabled children or with any medical challenges.

Suzy proceeded through infant stimulation, and studying in programs for the disabled. Her achievements include performing a dance recital, becoming Bat Mitzvah, living independently, and working as a classroom assistant for 23 years.

This is a story of the power of perseverance, courage, and love as Suzy never ceases to show kindness, empathy, selflessness, and compassion.

Endorsements

"A must read for anyone who has a relationship with a child with a disability." – Bruce Litinger, former special education director

"I loved this story of a determined mother, an even more determined daughter, and the family that rallied around them." – Mary Simses, author The Wedding Thief

"Suzy has defied all the books I have read as well as written. She is a miracle." – Arnold Gold, M.D., former Columbia University professor

About the Author

Jane Fischer became a special education professional, teacher of the handicapped and learning consultant after Suzy was born. She has since served as an advocate for thousands of special needs children and families. She lives in New Jersey.

Co-author Carol Ann Ross, a South African native, has had a varied career which included a speechwriter and travel blogger. She has been active helping vulnerable families and children. This is her first book.

For more Information

https://us.amazon.com/If-You-Knew-Suzy-Boundaries-ebook/dp/B0D5QN5DYR?ref_=ast_author_mpb

Publication Details

If You Knew Suzy: Pushing Past the Boundaries of Never

September 2024, G&D Media

Paperback/kindle: $18.61/$8.99

232 pages

ISBN: 978-1-7225-0710-7

PR Contact: Andrew Blum, AJB Communications

917-783-1680, [email protected]

SOURCE Jane Fischer