If You Love Theater, Don't Miss TAPE: A Riveting Live Production That Defines a New Dramatic Medium

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheSharedScreen's powerful adaptation of Stephen Belber's hit play TAPE returns February 5-7, 12-14. TAPE is a stunning demonstration of the intense intimacy and hidden potential of virtual theater. It is not a reading or streamed or post-produced stage performance. Adapted from three people in a motel room to three people on Zoom, it is a full play written and performed as a video call. A woman and two men, a high-school love triangle, are forced to confront accusations and denials of rape 10 years later.

"It was so powerful and intimate I stopped breathing for awhile." - Audience

"When a piece of theater incorporates a new format into the play itself, and takes it to new levels, then it can make for an artistic revelation. Such is the case with TAPE" - Jed Ryan, Lavender After Dark

TAPE draws you into the world of the players in unexpected and transformative ways. It is as if each player is speaking directly to you. The intensity of their conflicts flows through you. You become a silent, invisible witness inside their lives, seeing them precisely as they see one another, eye-to-eye.

"That's never been done before. It's extraordinary. You just can't look away." - Audience

"I felt like a voyeur actually. I'm watching and they don't know. I loved that." - Audience

TAPE opens the door to theater as engaging, provocative, and intense as any other form of dramatic performance or, for that matter, any other medium. TAPE has been recognized worldwide for 20 years as a powerful exploration of rape, coercion, consent, manipulation, and truth. In this unique adaptation, the moral and ethical conflicts of the play land with a profound, visceral impact. TheSharedScreen is breaking ground for all theatermakers to create readily accessible works that demand our attention and understanding.

"A breakthrough not only for theater but for human consciousness and interpersonal ethics." - John Stoltenberg, editor-in-chief, DC Metro Theater Arts

"It puts us right in the center of the question asking us, So where do you stand? How are you going to change it?" - Audience

To experience the power of TAPE and this new dramatic medium, please see the trailer. Tickets for the February run are now available online.

SOURCE TheSharedScreen Co.

Related Links

https://www.thesharedscreen.com/

