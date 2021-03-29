If You Own Sanyo-Brand Solar Panels You Could Get Replacement Panels or a Cash Benefit from a Class Action Settlement

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Birka-White Law Offices, regarding the Sanyo-Brand Solar Panel Settlement.

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit, known as Ziccarello v. Sanyo Energy (U.S.A.) Corp., et al., No. 19-CV-16623 pending in the District of New Jersey. The lawsuit claims certain Sanyo-brand solar panels "delaminate" over time, which may sometimes result in power loss. The Defendants deny these claims and that they did anything wrong.

Are you included?

You are included if you: (a) purchased and installed Sanyo-brand solar panels in the HIP-xxxBA2, BA3, or BA5 model series in the United States for residential use or (b) purchased residential property with these Sanyo-brand solar panels installed.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settlement provides replacement panels and/or cash payments for eligible individuals whose panels have qualifying damage and are still within the 20-year limited power output warranty period. The Defendants will pay for the cost of notice, administration, $1,745,000 for fees and expenses of the attorneys representing the class, and a $5,000 payment to the Class Representative.

How can I get benefits?

You must submit a valid claim form by mail or online to get benefits. (You must provide photos of qualifying damage and proof of ownership.) Your claim must be received by the earlier of: 20 years after the original purchase date of your Sanyo Settlement Panels or December 31, 2029. Sample pictures of qualifying damage are available at the website. This claim procedure will replace the current procedures for claims about "delamination" under the 20-year Sanyo limited power output warranty. Complete details are found on the website below.

What are my rights?

If you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions and will get no benefits. If you want to keep your right to sue the Defendants, you must exclude yourself by May 28, 2021. If you stay in the Settlement, you may object to it by May 28, 2021.

The Court will hold a hearing on July 8, 2021 to consider whether to approve the Settlement and a request for attorney fees. The Motion for Attorneys fees will be posted on the website after they are filed. You or your own lawyer may appear at the hearing at your expense, but you do not have to appear.

This is only a Summary. For more information call: 1-844-702-2787 or visit www.SanyoSolarClaims.com

SOURCE Birka-White Law Offices LLP