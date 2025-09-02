If you paid a Solid Waste Surcharge to the City of Miami as part of an application for a building permit between December 23, 2010 and July 16, 2025, you could get a refund as part of a class action settlement.

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KHL Law announces a proposed settlement that has been reached in this class action lawsuit and about all your options before the Court decides whether to grant final approval to the Settlement.

A settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit against the City of Miami ("Defendant" or "City") relating to the Solid Waste Surcharge it assessed as part of applications for building permits. Plaintiff claims that Defendant improperly assessed a Solid Waste Surcharge in conjunction with applications for building permits during the time period of December 23, 2010 and July 16, 2025. Defendant has denied and continues to deny all charges of wrongdoing, wrongful conduct, improper acts, and any violation of any law or regulation.

The Court in charge of this case is the Court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida. The case is known as RT&S Investment Group, LLC v. The City of Miami, Case No. 2014-32239 CA 01.

Who is Included? The Settlement includes all persons or entities (including qualified legal successors) who paid the Solid Waste Surcharge to the City of Miami, as either an owner or applicant for a building permit where a Solid Waste Surcharge was assessed during the time period of December 23, 2010 and July 16, 2025 ("Settlement Class Members").

What does the Settlement Provide? Settlement Class Members may claim a Refund of the applicable Solid Waste Surcharges they paid.

How To Get Benefits: If you are a Settlement Class Member, you must complete and submit a Request for Refund Form by October 15, 2025. Request for Refund Forms are available and may be filed online at www.MiamiWasteSurchargeSettlement.com.

Your Other Options. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by October 15, 2025. Unless you exclude yourself from the Settlement, you will not be able to sue the City of Miami for any claim released by the Settlement Agreement. If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may object and notify the Court that you or your lawyer intend to appear at the Court's Final Fairness Hearing. Objections are due October 15, 2025.

The Final Fairness Hearing. The Court will hold a Final Fairness Hearing in this case (RT&S Investment Group, LLC v. The City of Miami, Case No. 2014-32239 CA 01) on December 15, 2025, at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, Miami-Dade County Courthouse, 73 W. Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33130. At this hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve: (1) the Settlement; and (2) Class Counsel's request for up to $1,500,000 in attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses. The date, time, and location of the Final Fairness Hearing are subject to change. For more information, you may visit the class settlement website, www.MiamiWasteSurchargeSettlement.com, the Court's online case docket, or call toll-free 1-877-519-1104.

