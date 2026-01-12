If you purchased a Lotrimin or Tinactin product covered by Bayer's October 2021 recall (which includes products purchased from September 2018 to October 2021), You Could Get a Cash Payment From a Settlement

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Rust Consulting, Inc. regarding Huertas et al. v. Aeropres Corp., et al., Case No, 2:21-cv-20021.

There is a Proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit against Aeropres Corporation ("Aeropres"), Aux Sable Liquid Products LP ("Aux Sable"), Bayer HealthCare LLC and Bayer U.S. LLC (collectively, "Bayer"), Beiersdorf Inc., Beiersdorf North America, Inc., and Beiersdorf Manufacturing LLC (collectively, "Beiersdorf"), and BP Energy Company ("BP") ("Defendants") regarding certain Lotrimin® and Tinactin® aerosol spray products subject to Bayer's October 2021 recall. Defendants deny all of the claims made in this lawsuit.

WHO IS INCLUDED IN THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT?

Anyone in the United States who purchased a Bayer Product beginning no earlier than November 16, 2015. The eligible products ("Bayer Products") are the Lotrimin and Tinactin spray products listed below used to treat athlete's foot, ringworm, and other fungal infections that were subject to Bayer's October 2021 recall (specifically, all Lotrimin and Tinactin spray products with lot numbers beginning with TN, CV, or NAA, distributed between September 2018 and September 2021):

Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete's Foot Powder Spray

Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Jock Itch (AFJI) Athlete's Foot Powder Spray

Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete's Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

Lotrimin® AF Athlete's Foot Liquid Spray

Lotrimin® AF Athlete's Foot Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray

Tinactin® Jock Itch (JI) Powder Spray

Tinactin® Athlete's Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

Tinactin® Athlete's Foot Powder Spray

Tinactin® Athlete's Foot Liquid Spray

WHAT DOES THIS PROPOSED SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

The Proposed Settlement will provide cash payments to eligible Class Members who purchased the Bayer Products listed above, as well as pay for costs associated with the notice and administration of the Proposed Settlement, Attorneys' Fees and Costs to the attorneys for the Settlement Class, and an Incentive Award to the Settlement Class Representatives.

HOW CAN I GET A CASH PAYMENT?

If you bought one or more of the included Bayer Products listed above, you may submit a Claim Form online at www.antifungalspraysettlement.com or by mail postmarked by March 11, 2026. If you have proof of purchase, you may receive the amount of the purchase price for all eligible products subject to pro rata increase or decrease based on the number of claims received. If you do not have proof of purchase, you may submit a claim for up to three products per household. For each eligible product claimed without proof of purchase, you may receive $7.00 subject to pro rata increase or decrease based on the number of claims received. You may only elect to submit a claim with proof of purchase or without proof of purchase. You may not submit both.

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

Even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue the Defendants yourself, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement Class by March 11, 2026. If you stay in the Settlement Class but do not agree with the terms, you may object to it by March 11, 2026.

The Court will hold a hearing on May 13, 2026 to consider whether to approve the Proposed Settlement, a request for Attorneys' Fees and Costs up to $1,716,666, and Incentive Award payments of $2,000 for each named Plaintiff (no more than $10,000 in total). You may appear at the hearing, but you are not required to appear.

For more information or to file a Claim:

SOURCE Rust Consulting Inc.