CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics, the Class Action Administrator for the Apple iOS 8 Litigation, announces the following:

If you purchased a new 16 GB iPhone or iPad in California, with iOS 8 preinstalled, between September 17, 2014 and September 30, 2016, you could be included in a class action lawsuit.

TO EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE CASE, YOU MUST TAKE ACTION BY DECEMBER 29, 2025.

Who is Included? The Class includes individuals who purchased a new 16 GB iPhone or iPad in California, with iOS 8 preinstalled, between September 17, 2014 and September 30, 2016.

What is this lawsuit about? The name of the lawsuit is Orshan et al. v. Apple Inc., and it is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (Case No. 5:14-cv-05659-EJD). In the lawsuit, Plaintiffs claim that Apple sold 16 GB iPhones and iPads with a preinstalled operating system, iOS 8, which occupied approximately 3 GB of their device's 16 GB storage capacity. Plaintiffs allege that Apple's advertising led consumers to believe they would have all 16 GB of storage capacity for their personal use. You can read Plaintiffs' operative Complaint here: www.AppleiOS8Litigation.com. Apple denies that it did anything improper or unlawful, and Apple has asserted numerous defenses to the claims in this case.

What is happening in the lawsuit now? On September 30, 2024, the Court allowed this case to proceed as a class action involving purchasers of new 16GB iPhones or iPads in California, with iOS 8 preinstalled, who purchased their devices between September 17, 2014 and September 30, 2016. The Court has not decided whether Apple or Plaintiffs are correct. By certifying the class and allowing this case to proceed as a class action and issuing this Notice, the Court is not suggesting whether Plaintiffs will win or lose this case. Plaintiffs must prove their claims at a trial or through a pretrial motion. A trial date has not yet been set.

Who represents the Class? The Court has appointed the law firms below to represent the Class. You may contact these attorneys if you have questions about this notice or about this case. You don't have to pay Class Counsel to participate. You may hire your own lawyer to appear in Court for you, but if you do, you have to pay for that lawyer.

WILLIAM H. ANDERSON

NICHOLAS J. JACKSON

HANDLEY FARAH & ANDERSON PLLC

5353 Manhattan Circle, Suite 204

Boulder, CO 80303

Telephone: (303) 800-9109

(347) 826-1308

[email protected]

[email protected]

MICHAEL MCSHANE

LING Y. KUANG

AUDET & PARTNERS, LLP

711 Van Ness Avenue, Suite 500

San Francisco, CA 94102

Telephone: (415) 568-2555

Facsimile: (415) 568-1776

[email protected]

[email protected]

ROBERT K. SHELQUIST

CUNEO GILBERT & LADUCA, LLP

5775 Wayzata Blvd., Suite 620

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Telephone: 612-254-7288

[email protected]

JON M. HERSKOWITZ

BARON & HERSKOWITZ

9100 S. Dadeland Blvd., Suite 1704

Miami, FL 33156

Telephone: (305) 670-0101

Facsimile: (305) 670-2393

[email protected]

CHARLES J. LADUCA

CUNEO GILBERT & LADUCA, LLP

4725 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20016

Telephone: (202) 789-3960

Facsimile: (202) 789-1813

[email protected]

What do I need to do now? There are no benefits available now, and no guarantee that there will be. However, you have to decide whether to exclude yourself from the Class, which affects your legal rights.

How can I exclude myself? The Court's future rulings in this lawsuit, whether favorable or not, will be binding on all members of the Class who do not timely exclude themselves. If you do nothing, you will stay in the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must do one of the following:

(a) mail a completed copy of the Exclusion Request Form available at the case website, postmarked by January 29, 2026, to the following address:

Apple iOS 8 Litigation

c/o Analytics Consulting LLC

PO Box 2010

Chanhassen, MN 55317-2010

or

(b) mail a letter to the address above, postmarked by January 29, 2026, which states (a) your name and mailing address, (b) the make, model, and storage capacity of your iPhone or iPad, (c) when and from which company you purchased your iPhone or iPad, (d) the serial number(s) of your iPhone or iPad, (e) that you believe you are a Class member and you wish to be excluded from the Class, and (f) the name and case number of this case (Orshan et al. v. Apple Inc., No. 5:14-cv-05659-EJD).

By sending an Exclusion Request, you are opting not to participate in the lawsuit, which means you will not be able to obtain money or benefits if the lawsuit provides them.

Where to get more information? More information about this lawsuit is available at the following website: www.AppleiOS8Litigation.com. Please do not contact Apple, Apple's attorneys, the Clerk of the Court, or the Court.

www.AppleiOS8Litigation.com

SOURCE Analytics