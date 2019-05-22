If you purchased any Purex Natural Elements Laundry Detergent Products, you may be eligible to receive a payment from a Class Action Settlement

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you purchased any Defendant Henkel Consumer Goods Inc.'s ("Defendant") Purex laundry detergent products that bear the phrase "Natural Elements" on the label, you may be eligible to receive a payment from a Class Action Settlement ("Settlement"). A lawsuit was filed against Defendant alleging that the "Natural Elements" statements on the labeling, marketing, and advertising of the Products are misleading because they include synthetic ingredients. The case was filed by Tony Luib ("Plaintiff") and is called Luib v. Henkel Consumer Goods Inc., Case No. 1:17-cv-03021-BMC (E.D.N.Y.). Defendant denies that it has done anything wrong, or that the label is untrue or misleading in any way. The Court has not decided who is right. Both sides have agreed to settle the dispute and provide an opportunity for payments and other benefits to Settlement Class Members (defined below).

WHO IS INCLUDED IN THE SETTLEMENT?

The Settlement Class Members include all persons and entities in the United States or its territories, from May 19, 2013 to March 8, 2019, that both resided in the United States (defined to including both states and territories of the United States), and purchased any of the Products in the United States. "Products" means all varieties and container sizes of Henkel's Purex laundry detergent products that bear the phrase "Natural Elements" on the label, including but not limited to Purex Natural Elements Laundry Detergent, Purex Ultra Natural Elements HE Detergent, Purex Natural Elements HE Laundry Detergent, and Purex Natural Elements Ultra Concentrate HE, as well as all scents of such products, including but not limited to Linen & Lilies Scent, Lilac & White Lavender Scent, and Tropical Splash Scent, regardless of unit size, marketed and sold by the Defendant in the United States. More information about the Settlement and the Products involved in the Settlement is available at the Settlement website, laundrydetergentsettlement.com, or by calling 877-291-9488.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

The Settlement provides for a Qualified Settlement fund in the amount of $1,500,000 to pay (1) eligible claims submitted by Settlement Class Members; (2) the fees and expenses of the attorneys representing Plaintiff and the Settlement Class in the lawsuit ("Class Counsel"); (3) notice and claim administration expenses; (4) any necessary taxes; and (5) any Incentive Awards made by the Court to Plaintiff. Settlement Class Members who timely submit valid claim forms are entitled to receive a cash payment from the Qualified Settlement fund. The actual amount recovered by each Settlement Class Member will not be determined until after the claim period has ended and all claims have been calculated.

WHAT ARE MY RIGHTS?

Submit a Claim Form . If you wish to participate in the Settlement and be eligible to receive benefits under the Settlement, you must fill out and submit a claim form by August 10, 2019. You can obtain a claim form by (1) visiting the Settlement website, laundrydetergentsettlement.com, where you can file your claim online or print a claim form to submit by mail; (2) mailing a written request for a claim form to the Settlement Administrator: P.O. Box 3240, Portland, OR 97208-3240; or (3) e-mailing the Settlement Administrator at info@laundrydetergentsettlement.com. If you do not timely submit a valid claim form and do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you will be bound by the Settlement but will not receive any benefits of the Settlement.

Object to the Settlement . If you do not agree with the Settlement or any part of it, you may submit a written objection to the Court. The deadline for submitting an objection is July 22, 2019.

"Opt Out" or Exclude Yourself from the Settlement . If you do not want a payment from the Settlement, and you want to keep the right to sue or continue to sue the Defendant on your own about the claims released in this Settlement, you must exclude yourself by July 22, 2019, or you give up any right to sue the Defendant for the claims that this Settlement resolves. If you have a pending lawsuit, speak to your lawyer in that lawsuit immediately. If you exclude yourself, you cannot get money from this Settlement. The class notice, available at laundrydetergentsettlement.com, explains how to exclude yourself or object. If you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions.

THE COURT'S FINAL APPROVAL HEARING

The Court will hold a hearing on August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees of up to thirty-three percent (33%) of the Qualified Settlement fund in addition to reimbursement for expenses and costs, and an Incentive Award for the Plaintiff of $7,500 from the Qualified Settlement fund. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Call Toll-Free at 877-291-9488 or visit laundrydetergentsettlement.com

