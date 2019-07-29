If you purchased certain Welspun home textile products labeled as "Egyptian Cotton" or "Pima Cotton," a class action Settlement may affect you

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by counsel for the parties regarding the Egyptian Pima Cotton Settlement.

A proposed class action Settlement has been reached in Hansen-Mitchell, et al. v. Welspun USA, Inc., et al., Case No. 19-L-0391, alleging that home textile products were improperly labeled and/or marketed as "Egyptian Cotton" or "Pima Cotton." As part of the Settlement, Defendants have agreed to implement marketing reforms and provide a monetary Benefit for customers. Defendants deny any wrongdoing.

Who is a Settlement Class Member?

You may be an eligible Settlement Class Member if you purchased certain products, a description of which can be found on the website below (the "Subject Products"), between January 1, 2012 and July 2, 2019.

What are the Benefits?

Welspun has agreed to make $36,000,000 available to pay Valid Claims. Eligible Class Members with proof of purchase may receive up to $2.30 per Subject Product for towels and pillowcases and up to $9.20 per Subject Product for all other products purchased during the Class Period, with no Household limit; or Class Members without proof of purchase may receive up to $1.15 per Subject Product for towels and pillowcases and up to a maximum of $4.60 per Subject Product for all other products purchased during the Class Period, with a $10.35 Household limit. If you received a Refund for a Subject Product, you can receive a 10% one-time discount voucher or a $5.00 credit on a future purchase if you timely submit a valid claim with your valid postal or email address. This voucher may not be clubbed or exchanged for cash. The Settlement also requires Welspun to follow certain practices when marketing and labeling products "Egyptian Cotton" and "Pima Cotton."

What are my rights?

You must file a Claim, either online at the website below or by mail, by November 27, 2019 to get a payment. You can Opt-Out and keep your right to sue Defendants about the claims released by this Settlement but you will not get a payment from this Settlement. You can Object to any aspect of the Settlement in writing by following the instructions found on the Settlement website. If you do nothing, you will not get a payment but you will be bound by all decisions of the Court. Any Opt-Out or Objection must be postmarked by September 26, 2019.

The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing in the Circuit Court for the 20th Judicial Circuit, Court of St. Clair, State of Illinois, St. Clair County Building, 10 Public Square, Belleville, Illinois 62220, before the Honorable Judge Christopher T. Kolker in Courtroom 401, 4th Floor, on October 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to decide whether to approve the Settlement and to award Attorneys' Fees and Expenses of up to $9,000,000 (or the equivalent of 25% of the value of the Settlement Amount) and Administration Expenses to be paid by Defendants, plus $750 per named Plaintiff as Class Service Awards. The application for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses will be posted on the website below after being filed. You may attend this hearing, but you do not have to.

This is only a summary. Please visit www.EgyptianPimaCottonSettlement.com , or contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-844-271-4781 or by writing to: Hansen-Mitchell v. Welspun USA, c/o Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 58727, Philadelphia, PA 19102-8727.

