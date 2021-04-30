If You Purchased Clover Valley Ground Coffee from Dollar General Between January 1, 2015 And April 1, 2021, A Class Action Settlement May Affect Your Rights

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Business Services regarding the Clover Valley ground coffee settlement.

A proposed Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit known as Mike Allen, et al. v. Dolgencorp, LLC, et al., Case No. SUCV2020000385, Superior Court, White County, Georgia.

The lawsuit claims that Dollar General Corporation and Dolgencorp, LLP ("Dollar General") deceptively and unlawfully labeled, packaged, and marketed Clover Valley ground coffee, overstating the amount of coffee each package can actually make. The lawsuit claims Clover Valley ground coffee does not contain enough ground coffee to make the stated number of cups when following the brewing instructions on the label. Dollar General denies any wrongdoing.

Who is a Class Member?

You may be a Class Member in the proposed Settlement if you purchased any Clover Valley ground coffee products from Dollar General in the United States between January 1, 2015 and April 1, 2021.

What does the Settlement Provide?

Business Practice Changes: Dollar General will work with manufacturers to remove or revise any allegedly misleading labeling on Clover Valley ground coffee Products. Money to pay Consumer Claims: Dollar General will provide up to a maximum of $3,100,000 to pay Valid Claims under Tier 1 or Tier 2. You must submit a Claim Form to get money from the Settlement. Claim Forms must be submitted online by July 6, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET Time or, if mailed, received no later than July 6, 2021 .

Tier 1 - Claims Without Proof of Purchase : You can file a Claim without proof of purchase under penalty of perjury. You can get $0.85 per Product purchased up to 4 products ($3.40 maximum). You can only submit one claim per household.

Tier 2 - Claims With Proof of Purchase : You can file a Claim with proof of purchase for each Product bought between January 1, 2015 and April 1, 2021. You can get $0.85 per Product purchased up to a total of 20 Products purchased ($17 maximum). You must also submit a Claim Form with the Proof(s) or Purchase, which will be verified by the Settlement Administrator.

You can file a claim under either Tier 1 or Tier 2, but not both.

What are my rights?

You must submit a Claim Form to get money from the Settlement. Claim Forms must be submitted online by July 6, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET or, if mailed, received no later than July 6, 2021 .

or, if mailed, Do nothing , stay in the Settlement, get no money, and give up your rights to sue.

, stay in the Settlement, get no money, and give up your rights to sue. Exclude yourself , keep your right to sue about the claims in this lawsuit, but you get no money. You must submit your exclusion request postmarked by June 29, 2021 .

, keep your right to sue about the claims in this lawsuit, but you get no money. You must submit your exclusion request postmarked by . Stay in the Settlement but tell the Court why you don't like it. You must submit your objection by June 29, 2021 . Details on how to object are on the website.

A Final Approval Hearing will be held in The Superior Court of White County State of Georgia, 59 S. Main Street B, Cleveland, Georgia 30528 in the courtroom of the Honorable Joy R. Parks on July 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., to decide whether to approve the Settlement and to award Class Counsel Attorneys' Fees and Expenses of up to $930,000 and up to $3,250 for each Class Representative. All briefs and materials filed in support of the Settlement and the Application for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses will be posted on the Settlement Website. You may hire an attorney, at your own expense, but you don't have to. Claims will be paid only if the Settlement is approved and all appeals are resolved.

This is only a summary. For more information visit www.clovervalleycoffeesettlement.com, or contact the Settlement Administrator toll free at 833-326-0774, or by writing to the Settlement Administrator at Allen v Dolgencorp, LLC c/o Settlement Administrator, PO Box 161, Warminster, PA 18974-0161.

