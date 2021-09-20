If You Purchased Coppertone Sunscreen with "Mineral-Based" on the Label, in Various Sizes and Forms, including COPPERTONE WATER BABIES PURE & SIMPLE, KIDS TEAR FREE, AND SPORT FACE (collectively, "PRODUCTS" or "QUALIFYING PRODUCTS"), You May be Eligible to Receive Payment From a Class Action Settlement

A class action lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California called Prescott v. Bayer HealthCare LLC, Case No. 5:20-cv-00102 ("Litigation") may affect your rights. It is alleged in the Litigation that Bayer HealthCare LLC and Beiersdorf, Inc. ("Defendants") deceptively labeled Coppertone sunscreen products as "Mineral-Based," despite the products containing chemical active ingredients. The Court did not rule in favor of the Plaintiffs who filed the Litigation or the Defendants. Instead, the parties agreed to settle.

If you are a member of the Class, you have three options:

1. You Can Make a Claim. Settlement Class Members who wish to receive a cash payment must submit a Claim Form on or before November 17, 2021, either online at www.MineralBasedSunscreenSettlement.com or by mailing it to Digital Settlement Group, LLC, P.O. Box 166, Valparaiso, IN 46384. If you do not submit a timely Claim Form and you do not exclude yourself from the settlement, you will not receive a cash payment and you will be bound by the settlement.

2. You Can Object to the Settlement. You can ask the Court to deny approval of the settlement by filing an objection with the Court. You cannot ask the Court to order a larger settlement; the Court can only approve or deny the settlement. If the Court denies approval, no settlement payments will be sent out and the Litigation will continue. If that is what you want to happen, you must object. You may hire your own lawyer to appear in Court for you if you wish; however, you will be responsible for paying your lawyer. Objections will be considered by the Court only if filed electronically (https://www.cand.uscourts.gov/cases-e-filing/cm-ecf) or filed manually, along with any supporting materials, by sending a copy of your objection to the Court at: Office of the Clerk of Court, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113, as well as mailed to counsel for all parties in the Litigation. You must mail your objection so that it is received (not just postmarked) on or before November 17, 2021. Objections must be in a signed writing that states: your name, address, telephone number; the name of this Litigation and case number; the factual and legal grounds for your objection and membership in the settlement class; a statement regarding whether your objection applies to the entire class or only a subset; and a statement regarding whether you or any attorney representing you has objected to a class action within the past five years and the result of the objection.

3. You Can "Opt Out" of the Settlement. If you wish to exclude yourself from the settlement ("Opt Out"), then you will not receive a payment from the settlement, but you will not be barred from asserting claims against Defendants in a separate lawsuit. Such notice must include your name, address, telephone number, email address, and signature, along with a statement that you want to be excluded from the settlement in Prescott v. Bayer HealthCare LLC, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No. 5:20-cv-00102.

Additional information regarding these options and/or qualifying products can be for at www.MineralBasedSunscreenSettlement.com or by mailing it to Digital Settlement Group, LLC, P.O. Box 166, Valparaiso, IN 46384.

With Court approval, the settlement provides for the creation of a Settlement Fund of $2,250,000. Settlement Class Members with proof of purchase may submit a claim for $2.50 per Qualifying Product purchased, without limitation of the number of products. Settlement Class members without proof of purchase may submit a claim for $2.50 per Qualifying Product purchased, for up to four (4) products, for up to a total of $10.00 per household. These amounts will be increased proportionally (pro rata increase) if the total number of claims does not exhaust all settlement funds, for a maximum multiplier of nine (9) times per Qualifying Product purchased. These amounts will be reduced proportionally (pro rata reduction) if the total number of claims exceeds the settlement funds. The settlement also provides for a modification of the use of the term "mineral-based" on Coppertone sunscreen products that contain other sunscreen active ingredients.

This is only a summary of the settlement. If you have questions or want to view the detailed notice or other documents about the Litigation, including the Settlement Agreement, you may visit www.MineralBasedSunscreenSettlement.com or contact the Claims Administrator at [email protected], or call the Claim Administrator at 1-877-452-8477.

