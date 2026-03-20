If you purchased Differin branded Acne Treatment in the United States between January 1, 2020, through February 19, 2026, you may be eligible to receive benefits from a class action settlement

CHICAGO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

A federal court has authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT?

A proposed $990,000 settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Galderma Laboratories, L.P. ("Galderma" or "Defendant") regarding alleged benzene contamination in its Differin branded acne treatments. You may be entitled to receive benefits under the Settlement if the following Settlement Class definition applies to you: all natural persons who, between January 1, 2020, and February 19, 2026, inclusive, purchased in the United States any Differin Daily Deep Cleanser (5% Benzoyl Peroxide ("BPO")), Differin Acne Spot Treatment (10% BPO), and Differin Maximum Strength Acne Foaming Cleanser (10% BPO) (the "Products") for personal, family, or household use, and not for resale.

WHAT CAN YOU GET FROM THE SETTLEMENT?

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you may file a Claim Form to receive the following Settlement benefits for each Product you claim:

1 – Valid Claim with Proof of Purchase: If you are a Settlement Class Member and submit a Valid Claim with proof of purchase, you will receive $9.00 for each Product. There is no limitation to the number of Products you can seek a cash payment for if a proof of purchase is provided with your Claim Form .

2 – Valid Claim without Proof of Purchase: If you are a Settlement Class Member and submit a Valid Claim without proof of purchase, you will receive $9.00 for up to a maximum of 3 Products.

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

Your Legal Rights & Options Deadline Submit a

Claim Form The only way to get Settlement benefits is to submit a timely and valid Claim Form. For information on how to make a claim, please visit www.DifferinBPOProductSettlement.com, call toll-free 1-877-317-7638 or write to the address below Submitted or Postmarked by: May 19, 2026 Exclude Yourself Get no Settlement benefits. Keep your right to file a lawsuit against Galderma and the Released Parties for the Released Claims involved in this Settlement Postmarked by: May 19, 2026 Object

to the Settlement Stay in the Settlement, but tell the Court why you do not agree with the Settlement. You will still be bound by the Settlement if the Court approves it Filed by: May 19, 2026 Do Nothing Get no monetary Settlement benefits. Give up your legal rights



These rights and options—and the deadlines to exercise them—are explained in this Notice. For complete details, view the Settlement Agreement, available at www.DifferinBPOProductSettlement.com. You may get additional information at www.DifferinBPOProductSettlement.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-317-7638, or by writing to: Differin BPO Product Claims Administrator, PO Box 4100, Portland, OR 97208-4100.

The Court in charge of this case still has to decide whether to grant final approval of the Settlement. Payments will only be made after the Court grants final approval of the Settlement and after any appeals of the Court's order granting final approval are resolved.

URL//www.DifferinBPOProductSettlement.com

SOURCE United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois