If you purchased Hill's Prescription Diet or Science Diet Canned Dog Food Between September 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019, Your Rights May Be Affected by a Class Action Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Mason Lietz & Klinger LLP, KamberLaw LLC, Reese LLP, and Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP regarding the Hill's Prescription Diet or Science Diet Canned Dog Food Settlement.

WHAT IS THIS LAWSUIT ABOUT?

A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit called In Re: Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. Dog Food Products Liability Litigation, Case No. 19-md-2887-JAR-TJJ, pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. The lawsuit claims that certain Hill's Prescription Diet and Science Diet canned dog food products had high levels of Vitamin D. The lawsuit alleges that purchasers of these products lost money by purchasing dog food products that were not manufactured as represented and/or paid for veterinarian services as a result of injuries to their dogs.

Defendants deny that class action lawsuits are the most appropriate, efficient or comprehensive way to help consumers whose pets may have been affected by the recall. Defendants are entering into this settlement to avoid burdensome and costly litigation and to focus on timely addressing consumer complaints.

WHO IS INCLUDED?

You are included in the Settlement if you purchased Hill's Prescription Diet and/or Science Diet canned dog food products in the U.S. between September 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. A detailed list of products is available at www.PetFoodSettlement.com.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

Consumer Food Purchase: If you purchased Hill's Prescription Diet and/or Science Diet canned dog food products between September 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019, you could get a full refund with Proof of Purchase or up to $20 total without Proof of Purchase. You must submit a valid Claim Form by July 2, 2021.

Dog Injury: If your dog suffered injuries consistent with the consumption of excess Vitamin D as a result of your dog eating Hill's Prescription Diet and/or Science Diet canned dog food products, you could receive money. You must submit a valid Claim Form with proper documentation by July 2, 2021.

You can find more details on how to submit a claim by visiting www.PetFoodSettlement.com or calling 1-833-537-1191.

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

Do Nothing . You will not receive any benefits from the Settlement. You will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and you give up your right to sue Defendants relating to the claims resolved by this Settlement.

. You will not receive any benefits from the Settlement. You will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and you give up your right to sue Defendants relating to the claims resolved by this Settlement. Exclude Yourself . If you do not want to be included in the Settlement, you must submit a written request to the Settlement Administrator, Settlement Class Counsel, and Defendants' Counsel by June 21, 2021 . You will keep your right to sue Defendants about the claims in this case, but you will not receive money. Detailed instructions on how to exclude yourself are found on www.PetFoodSettlement.com .

. If you do not want to be included in the Settlement, you must submit a written request to the Settlement Administrator, Settlement Class Counsel, and Defendants' Counsel by . You will keep your right to sue Defendants about the claims in this case, but you will not receive money. Detailed instructions on how to exclude yourself are found on . Object/Comment. You have the right to object to or comment on the Settlement and still get benefits. If you want to object to or tell the Court what you think about the Settlement, you must submit your objection/comment in writing by June 21, 2021 . Detailed instructions on how to object or comment are found on www.PetFoodSettlement.com.

The Court will hold a hearing on July 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. by Zoom Video, which may be moved to a different location, time or date. The Zoom Video link will be posted on www.PetFoodSettlement.com. At the hearing, the Court will hear objections, determine if the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and consider Settlement Class Counsel's request for fees and expenses and a Service Award for the Class Representatives. You may attend the Final Approval Hearing and ask to be heard by the Court, but you do not have to attend. Attorneys' fees and expense requests will be posted on www.PetFoodSettlement.com after they are filed with the Court.

This is only a summary. For more information about the settlement and benefits, visit www.PetFoodSettlement.com, call 1-833-537-1191, or write to Hill's Pet Food Settlement Program, c/o Settlement Administrator, PO Box 97, Warminster, PA 18974-0097.

SOURCE Mason Lietz & Klinger LLP, KamberLaw LLC, Reese LLP, and Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP