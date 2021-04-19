If You Purchased or Used a Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask, You Could Receive a Cash Payment as Part of a Proposed Class Action Settlement.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Bursor & Fisher, P.A. regarding the Yes To Unicorn Paper Mask Settlement.

A settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit alleging that Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Masks caused skin irritation, redness, and a burning sensation.

Who is included in the Settlement?

Anyone who purchased or used the Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask product in the United States at any time is included in the settlement as a Class Member.

What can you get?

The Proposed Settlement will provide $750,000 to pay the following: (i) notice and claims administration costs, (ii) attorneys' fees, (iii) litigation costs and expenses, (iv) an incentive award to the Class Representatives, and (v) pay cash to Class Members.

Class members who submit valid claims will get cash based on the average retail price of the Product, which is estimated to be $3 for each Product, for up to six products. Claims for Products purchased or used during the class period will be paid without requiring proof of purchase. The amount paid per claim may increase or decrease based on the total number of claims filed. Class Members must submit a Claim Form by August 13, 2021 in order to get any money.

What options do Class Member have?

Do nothing : Class members who do nothing will not get any money from the settlement, but they will be bound by the decisions of the Court.

: Class members who do nothing will not get any money from the settlement, but they will be bound by the decisions of the Court. Submit a Claim : Class Members must submit a Claim Form by August 13, 2021 to be eligible for a payment.

: Class Members must submit a Claim Form by to be eligible for a payment. Request to be Excluded : Class Members who do not want to be included in the settlement and want to keep their right to sue YesTo for the claims resolved by this lawsuit, must request to be excluded by August 13, 2021 .

: Class Members who do not want to be included in the settlement and want to keep their right to sue YesTo for the claims resolved by this lawsuit, must request to be excluded by . Object to the Settlement : Class Members who wish to be included in the settlement, but object to it, must submit their objection on or before June 29, 2021 .

A detailed ("Long Form") notice is available at www.YesToClassAction.com and explains how to make a claim, opt out, or object to the settlement. You may also call 844-367-8812 for additional information.

The Court will hold a hearing in this case on September 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the First Street U.S. Courthouse located at 350 W 1st Street, Suite 4311, Los Angeles, CA 90012-4565. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether to approve the settlement and whether to approve class counsel's application for attorneys' fees, expenses, and incentive awards. If there are objections, the Court will consider them. After the hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the settlement and whether to grant Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and expenses.

Class Members may appear at the hearing but are not required to attend. Class Members do not need to retain an attorney to appear at the hearing, but they have the right to do so.

For more information about the litigation and the proposed settlement, visit www.YesToClassAction.com or call 844-367-8812.

SOURCE Bursor & Fisher, P.A.