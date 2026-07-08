If you purchased PVC Pipe Products, two End-User Class antitrust settlements may affect you.

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding In re PVC Pipe Antitrust Litigation.

Settlements have been reached by the End-User Class Plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit called In re PVC Pipe Antitrust Litigation, No. 1:24-cv-07639 (the "Lawsuit"), which is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (the "Court") against Atkore Inc., Atkore International, Inc., Atkore Plastic Pipe Corp., Atkore RMCP, Inc., Allied Tube & Conduit Corporation, and affiliated brands Heritage, Queen City Plastics, Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe, and Cor-Tek ("Atkore") and Otter Tail Corporation, Northern Pipe Products, Inc., and Vinyltech Corporation (collectively, "Northern Pipe and Vinyltech" and with Atkore, "Settling Defendants"). These Settlements apply only to the Settling Defendants and do not dismiss claims against other Defendants in the Lawsuit. End-User Class Plaintiffs allege that Converter Defendants, Defendant Oil Price Information Service, LLC, and their co-conspirators conspired and combined to fix, raise, maintain, and stabilize the price of PVC Pipe Products from September 1, 2017, to June 10, 2026, with the intent and expected result of increasing prices of PVC Pipe Products sold in the United States and its territories, in violation of federal antitrust laws and various state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

If you are an End-User Settlement Class member, your rights will be affected by this case.

Who is an End-User Settlement Class member?

End-User Settlement Class members include all purchasers of PVC Pipe Products in the United States and its territories during the period September 1, 2017, through June 10, 2026, who fall into any of the following categories:

All public water systems that purchased PVC Pipe Products for end-use, including in connection with the treatment or supply of water; All public wastewater systems that purchased PVC Pipe Products for end-use, including for the collection, disposal, or treatment of wastewater; All suppliers of public energy or electricity that purchased PVC Pipe Products for end-use, including in connection with the supply of electricity for public consumption; or All purchasers of PVC Pipe Products, who purchased from a seller that purchased the product indirectly from any of the Converter Defendants (or from any of the Converter Defendants' parents, predecessors, subsidiaries, or Affiliates).

What are your options?

The Settlements require Atkore to pay $50,000,000 and Northern Pipe and Vinyltech to pay $30,000,000 to the End-User Settlement Class, and provide cooperation in the ongoing litigation against the remaining Defendants.

If you do nothing , you will remain in the End-User Settlement Class and may be eligible for a future payment after the Court has approved a claim process.





, you will remain in the End-User Settlement Class and may be eligible for a future payment after the Court has approved a claim process. If you remain in the End-User Settlement Class , you will be bound by the Settlements as they concern the End-User Settlement Class, and you will be eligible to receive a portion of the settlement proceeds in the future. You will not be able to pursue a separate lawsuit on your own against the Settling Defendants about the claims in the Lawsuit.





, you will be bound by the Settlements as they concern the End-User Settlement Class, and you will be eligible to receive a portion of the settlement proceeds in the future. You will not be able to pursue a separate lawsuit on your own against the Settling Defendants about the claims in the Lawsuit. If you DO NOT want to be an End-User Settlement Class member as it pertains to both or either of the Settlements, you must exclude yourself. Your exclusion request(s) must be postmarked no later than September 8, 2026. You cannot exclude yourself by phone or by email. If you make a proper request for exclusion, you will not be legally bound by the Settlements.



Full instructions on how to exclude yourself or your business are available at www.EndUserPVCLitigation.com .

Do End-User Settlement Class members need to hire a lawyer?

End-User Settlement Class members are represented by Interim Co-Lead Counsel appointed by the Court, and will not be personally responsible for their fees and expenses. Any attorneys' fees, costs, expenses, and service awards that the Court orders, plus the costs to administer the Settlements, will come out of the Settlement Funds pro rata. Interim Co-Lead Counsel are not seeking recovery of attorneys' fees at this time, but will be seeking payment to cover litigation expenses of up to $4 million upon Final Approval of the Settlements. A copy of the motion for reimbursement of litigation expenses will be available at www.EndUserPVCLitigation.com .

You may hire your own attorney, at your own expense. If you hire a lawyer to speak for you or to appear in Court, your lawyer must file a Notice of Appearance.

The Court's fairness hearing.

The Court will hold a fairness hearing on October 1, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Central in Courtroom 1425 at the Everett McKinley Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 South Dearborn, Chicago, Illinois 60604 to consider whether the Settlements are fair, reasonable, and adequate and to consider the request by interim Co-Lead Counsel for reimbursement of litigation expenses. If there are objections, the Court will consider them at that time.

This is only a summary. More details about the proposed Settlements and instructions on how to object or exclude yourself are available at www.EndUserPVCLitigation.com or by calling (833) 621-8556. You may also write with questions to PVC – End-User Class Settlement Notice, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration LLC