If you purchased Taste of the Wild Grain-Free Dog Food in Missouri then a class action may affect your rights

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Missouri court has certified a proposed class action that includes Missouri citizens who purchased Taste of the Wild Grain-Free Dog Food in Missouri at any time from August 27, 2015, to June 21, 2024. Find detailed information on the certified class and options in this lawsuit at www.MissouriDogFoodClassAction.com.

What is this lawsuit about? The lawsuit claims that Defendant falsely and deceptively marketed its Taste of the Wild brand grain-free dog food, in different varieties, to the general public.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendant has represented to consumers that its Grain-Free Dog Food is uniquely high-quality, safe, and healthy when, in fact, the Grain-Free Dog Food is associated with increased risk of developing dilated cardiomyopathy and related heart issues. DCM is a potentially fatal condition in which the heart loses its ability to effectively and efficiently pump blood because the left ventricle is enlarged and weakened.

The lawsuit claims that these representations violate the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

The Defendant in this class action is Schell & Kampeter, Inc., doing business as Diamond Pet Foods and/or Taste of the Wild. Defendant denies the allegations and denies that its product labeling is misleading to Missouri consumers. The Court has not decided whether Defendant did anything wrong.

Your Legal Rights and Options in This Lawsuit

Do Nothing. Stay in this lawsuit. Await the outcome. Give up certain rights. By doing nothing, you keep the possibility of getting money or benefits that may come from a trial or a settlement. But you give up any rights to sue Defendant separately about the same legal claims in this lawsuit.

Ask To Be Excluded. Get out of this lawsuit. Get no benefits from it. Keep rights. If you ask to be excluded and money or benefits are later awarded, you won't share in those. But you keep any rights to sue Defendant separately about the same legal claims in this lawsuit.

To ask to be excluded, you must send an "Exclusion Request" by August 31, 2024 in the form of a letter sent by mail, stating that you want to be excluded from Mary Harmon et al. v. Schell & Kampeter, Inc. Be sure to include your name and address, and sign the letter and send it to:

Taste of the Wild Dog Food Class Action

P.O. Box 2170

Portland, OR 97208-2170

An exclusion form can be found at the website www.MissouriDogFoodClassAction.com.

How and when will the Court decide who is right? The trial in this case is currently scheduled to begin on March 31, 2025.

Are there more details available? Visit the website www.MissouriDogFoodClassAction.com where you will find additional detailed information on whether you are in the certified class and if so what your legal rights and options are in this lawsuit.

You can also reach out to class counsel with any questions by contacting:

Chris Shank , Shank & Heinemann LLC, Email: [email protected] Phone Number: 816-482-0562





, Shank & Heinemann LLC, Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP

Email: [email protected] Phone Number: 1-866-714-0877



URL: www.MissouriDogFoodClassAction.com

SOURCE Circuit Court of Jackson County, Missouri