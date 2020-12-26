If You Received A Bargain Hunt Store Receipt That Showed More Than The Last 5 Digits Of Your Credit/Debit Card Number, Your Rights May Be Affected By A Class Action Settlement

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP regarding the Bargain Hunt Store Receipt Settlement.

What is this lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that customers who used a credit or debit card at Bargain Hunt stores were provided with electronically-printed customer receipts which had more than the last five digits of their card number printed on the receipt. Bargain Hunt denies any wrongdoing but is settling the claims in this lawsuit.

Who is included in the Settlement?

You are included in the Settlement if you used your personal credit or debit card at any Bargain Hunt store and you were provided with an electronically-printed customer receipt between August 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017 that shows more than the last 5 digits of your card number.

What are my rights?

Submit A Claim - You can get up to $100 from the Settlement. To be eligible for any money, you must submit a Claim Form by March 22, 2021 along with:

An original or copy of a receipt from any Bargain Hunt store between August 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017 showing more than the last 5 digits of your credit/debit card number; or An original or copy of your credit/debit card statement showing your first and last name, and a purchase from any Bargain Hunt store between August 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017 .

Visit FactaReceiptSettlement.com for more details on benefits available and how to submit a claim.

Do Nothing – If you do nothing, you will remain in the Settlement, but you will not receive any money from the Settlement, and you will be bound by the orders and judgment of the Court and give up your rights to sue for the claims resolved by this Settlement.

Object – You can stay in the Settlement and object to the Settlement. Your objection must be mailed to the Settlement Administrator on or before February 5, 2021.

Exclude Yourself – If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement and you want to preserve your right to sue about the claims released by this Settlement, you must request to be excluded on or before February 5, 2021. If you exclude yourself, you will not receive any money from this Settlement.

The parties will request a Fairness Hearing before the Honorable Judge Andy Prather, Division 2, on April 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to decide whether to approve the settlement and to award attorneys' fees and expenses to the Settlement Class Counsel appointed by the Court, plus Settlement Class Representative incentive awards. If the hearing date/location changes, the updated information will be posted on the settlement website. Applicable pleadings will be posted on the website below after they are filed. You may attend this hearing, but you do not have to. If you want to be represented by your own lawyer, you may hire one at your own expense, but you do not have to.

This is a summary notice only. For more information about the Settlement, including the Long Form Notice and Claim Form, please visit FactaReceiptSettlement.com or write Bargain Hunt Settlement, PO Box 42546, Philadelphia, PA 19101-2546 or call 1-833-913-4213.

SOURCE Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

