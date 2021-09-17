If you received a call from Safe Streets USA LLC, Acquity, LLC, Perfectvision Manufacturing Inc., Tektiks Innovative Network USA Inc., Simple Home 360 Inc., MWT & S Biz, LLC and/or their respective subcontractors promoting ADT home security services from May 10, 2015 through August 18, 2021, you may be eligible for a payment from a class action settlement.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Why did I get this notice? A class action settlement agreement and release("Settlement Agreement") has been proposed in class action lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina against Safe Streets USA LLC (the "Actions"). The purpose of this Notice is to inform you of the Actions and the Settlement Agreement so that you may decide what steps to take in relation to it.

What are the Actions about? The Actions were filed against Safe Streets USA LLC ("Safe Streets") and allege that Safe Streets violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing unsolicited telephone calls and/or text messages ("Calls") to Plaintiffs and the Settlement Class Members advertising ADT home security services. Safe Streets denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct, any wrongdoing, and any liability whatsoever. The Court has not decided that the Plaintiffs or Safe Streets should win the Actions.

Am I a Settlement Class Member? You are a "Settlement Class Member" if you received a call from Safe Streets USA LLC, Acquity, LLC, Perfectvision Manufacturing Inc., Tektiks Innovative Network USA Inc., Simple Home 360 Inc., MWT & S Biz, LLC and/or their respective subcontractors promoting ADT home security services from May 10, 2015 through August 18, 2021.

What relief does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides $1,500,000 to pay (1) claims of eligible Settlement Class Members; (2) a Fees, Costs, and Expenses Award to Settlement Class Counsel; (3) a Service Payment to Plaintiffs; and (4) costs of Settlement administration and notice. If you are a Settlement Class Member, you are eligible to receive a pro rata share of the Net Settlement Fund by timely and validly submitting a Claim Form. This amount may change, as it depends on the number of timely and valid claims submitted by Settlement Class Members and the number of calls associated with those other Settlement Class Members' claims. To receive a Settlement award, you must timely complete and submit a valid Claim Form. A Claim Form is available at www.SafeStreetsTCPASettlement.com. The deadline to submit a Claim Form is November 1, 2021. If standard participation occurs in the settlement it is likely that you will receive approximately $200.00.

What are my other options? If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by November 1, 2021, or you won't be able to sue Safe Streets or others involved with the calls at issue about the legal claims in the Action ever again. If you stay in the Settlement, you may object to it by November 1, 2021. The detailed notice available at www.SafeStreetsTCPASettlement.com describes the claims you will be releasing if you do not request exclusion and explains how to request exclusion or to object. The Court will hold a hearing on January 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlement and a request by the lawyers representing all Class Members for up to $550,000 for a Fees, Costs, and Expenses Award, and for the Plaintiff's request for a $5,000 Service Payment each. You may ask to appear at the hearing, but you don't have to.

More information? For complete information about the Settlement visit www.SafeStreetsTCPASettlement.com or call 1-800-339-8734. You may also email [email protected] or write to P.O. Box 5526, Portland, OR 97228-5526.

URL// www.SafeStreetsTCPASettlement.com

