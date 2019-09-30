If You Received an Automated Phone Call or Text Message from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and You Were Not a Wells Fargo Customer You May Be Eligible to Receive a Cash Payment from a Class Action Settlement

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has authorized this notice to inform you about your rights. This is not an advertisement and not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Para una notificacion en Espanol, visitar www.TCPAWellsFargo.com.

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. ("Wells Fargo"). The lawsuit, Prather, et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., No. 17-CV-00481 (N.D. Ill.), involves claims that Wells Fargo violated federal law by making automated phone calls and texts to non-customers' cellphones without those persons' permission. The individuals who brought the case allege that Wells Fargo violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, 47 U.S.C. § 227 et seq. ("TCPA") by sending calls and text messages using automated dialing technology or artificial/prerecorded voice technology to non-customers' cellphones without those individuals' prior express consent. Wells Fargo denies the allegations, and the Court has not decided who is right or wrong. Rather, the parties have reached a compromise to settle the lawsuit and avoid the uncertainties and costs associated with further litigation.

Am I Included in the Settlement?

You may be entitled to compensation from this Settlement if you were not a Wells Fargo customer but received calls or text messages on your cell phone from Wells Fargo relating to the collection or servicing of (i) a mortgage or home equity loan, (ii) credit card account, (iii) retail installment sale contract for an automobile loan, (iv) automobile loan, (v) overdraft on a deposit account, (vi) a student loan, or in connection with a fraud alert. Please visit the detailed notice at www.TCPAWellsFargo.com to determine if you are eligible to receive compensation from the Settlement.

What can I get from the Settlement?

The proposed settlement provides for a fund totaling $17,850,000.00 which will be used to make payments to the class members after first making deductions for notice and administration costs, incentive awards to the class representatives, and attorneys' fees and expenses for class counsel. If the Court finally approves the settlement, each settlement class member who timely submits a valid claim form will be eligible to receive an equal payment from the Settlement Fund. To receive a payment, you must submit a Claim Form by December 23, 2019. Class Members can file a claim online at www.TCPAWellsFargo.com, or visit that website and download a Claim Form and submit by email or U.S. Mail. Visit www.TCPAWellsFargo.com or call 1-877-848-4101 for more information about this settlement and on how to file your claim for cash benefits.

Your rights may be affected.

Class Members who do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement must exclude themselves by November 13, 2019. Class Members who do not exclude themselves will release their claims against Wells Fargo, as more fully described in the Settlement Agreement available at www.TCPAWellsFargo.com. Class Members who stay in the Settlement may object to it by November 13, 2019. The Detailed Notice available on the website listed below explains how to exclude yourself or object. The Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on December 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to consider whether to approve the settlement, Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees of up to 1/3 of the settlement fund, plus expenses, and incentive awards to the Class Representatives of up to $15,000 each. You can appear at the hearing but do not have to. You can hire your own attorney, at your own expense, to appear or speak for you at the hearing.

How can I get more information?

Please do not contact the Court or Wells Fargo with questions regarding this lawsuit. They will not be able to help you. ­If you have questions or want a detailed notice or other documents about this lawsuit and your rights and options, visit www.TCPAWellsFargo.com. You may also contact the Settlement Administrator by calling 1-877-848-4101, or Class Counsel at the telephone number and email addresses provided in the detailed notice available at www.TCPAWellsFargo.com.

