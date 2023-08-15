If you received healthcare treatment in South Carolina and your medical bills were not submitted to your health insurance carrier for payment at any time since January 1, 2014, a class action lawsuit may affect your rights.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was issued today by The Notice Company, Inc.:

A court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation.

The Court has certified a class action lawsuit that may affect you. The lawsuit is known as Blackwell, et al. ("Plaintiffs") v. Mary Black Health System, LLC et al. ("Defendants"), C. A. No. 2017-CP-42-00219, and it is currently pending before the Honorable J. Mark Hayes, II of the Court of Common Pleas, Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Who is Included? On November 1, 2022, the Court certified the following Class:

All individuals who, since January 1, 2014, received any type of healthcare treatment from any entity located in South Carolina that is owned or affiliated with Defendants, while being covered by valid health insurance other than Cigna, and whose medical bills resulting from that treatment were not submitted to their health insurance carrier for potential payment.

Plaintiffs allege that the Defendants had a policy and practice of refusing to bill health insurance that impacted every member of the Class by interfering with Class Members' own relationships with their insurance companies. The lawsuit also alleges that the Defendants attempted to collect larger payments from Class Members than what the Defendants separately contracted for with the insurance companies. The Defendants deny the lawsuit's allegations. The Court has not decided whether the Defendants are liable or whether the allegations of the lawsuit are true. The Court has only decided that the case should proceed as a class action. The lawsuit is thus ongoing.

What Do You Need to Do? You don't have to do anything now if you want to remain in the Class and keep the possibility of getting money or benefits from this lawsuit.

What Are My Other Options? If you do not want to be a part of the Class, you must exclude yourself ("opt out") by October 2, 2023. If you opt out, you will not be eligible to receive any payments or benefits that might result at trial or settlement. Requests to opt out must be in writing and mailed to Mary Black Exclusions, c/o The Notice Company, P.O. Box 455, Hingham, MA 02043. Do not opt out if you wish to remain a member of the Class.

The descriptions in this Notice are only summaries. If you have any questions or would like more information, including the detailed notice, please contact the Class Administrator at 1-800-789-6490 or visit www.MaryBlackClassAction.com. Please do not call the Court about this Notice or lawsuit. They will not be able to give you advice or answer your questions.

SOURCE The Notice Company