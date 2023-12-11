If You Received Inadequate Medical Care While Incarcerated at the Bradley County Jail Between September 18, 2017 Through November 29, 2023, Then You Could Be Entitled to Money From a Class Action Settlement

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Eden, et al. v. Bradley County, Tennessee, et al., No. 1:18-cv-217-CHS

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee

What Is This Notice About?

A lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee ("Litigation") may affect your rights. The Litigation claims that Bradley County, Tennessee, and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office ("BCSO") ("Defendants") maintained a system of constitutionally inadequate medical care at the Bradley County Jail (the "Jail") between September 18, 2017 through November 29, 2023 ("Class Period"). The Court did not rule in favor of Plaintiff or Defendant, and the parties agreed to settle in exchange for the creation of a Settlement Fund and changes to the medical services provided at the Jail.

Am I a Member of the Damages Class?

You are a Damages Class Member if, during the Class Period, you (a) were an inmate at the Jail (i.e., were under arrest and had been or were being transported to the Jail in the custody of the BCSO), and (b) during your period of confinement, suffered from an obvious or diagnosed medical condition (or conditions) and either (i) received no medical care for said condition (or conditions) or (ii) despite any medical attention received, suffered a worsening of said condition (or conditions) and/or unnecessary pain, suffering, or discomfort.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

With Court approval, Damages Class Members who submit valid and timely Claim Forms may receive a cash award from the Settlement Fund. Based on those forms and medical evidence submitted by claimants, a court-appointed Special Master will evaluate claims to determine the amount of compensation to be awarded for each in accordance with its severity. In addition, a Damages Class Member may forego a full evaluation of his claim(s) and accept a smaller, guaranteed cash award.

If the total value of all approved Claims either exceeds or falls short of the funds available for distribution to Class Members, then the amounts of the cash payments will be reduced or increased pro rata, as necessary, to use all funds available for distribution to Class Members.

The Fairness Hearing

On April 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Chattanooga will hold a hearing at the United States Courthouse, 900 Georgia Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37402, to approve: (1) the Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the application for Plaintiffs' attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses; and (3) and payment of Incentive Awards to the Class Representatives. Class Members who support the proposed Settlement do not need to appear at the hearing.

What Are My Options, and How Can I Get More Information?

If you are a Damages Class Member, you have three options: (1) make a claim, (2) object to the Settlement, or (3) "opt out" of the Settlement. This is only a summary of the Settlement. If you have questions or want to view the detailed notice or other documents about the Litigation, including the Settlement Agreement, visit www.BradleyCountyJailSettlement.com, contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-224-1197, or contact Class Counsel at [email protected].

