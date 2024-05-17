If you shopped at a Victoria's Secret, Pink, or Bath & Body Works store between May 10, 2021 and August 8, 2021, you may be eligible to receive a Voucher for up to $15 off a single purchase usable toward a future purchase at a Victoria's Secret, Pink, or Bath & Body Works store.

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Lynch Carpenter, LLP announces a proposed settlement with Bath & Body Works, LLC and Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC (collectively, "Defendants") about whether they violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act from May 10, 2021 to August 8, 2021. Defendants deny that they have done anything wrong or illegal and admit no liability. The parties have agreed to a settlement to avoid the cost of a trial and to provide Settlement Class Members with relief now.

The proposed Settlement includes anyone who made a purchase at a Victoria's Secret, Pink, or Bath & Body Works store during the Relevant Time Period (available for each store at www.FACTAClassActionSettlement.com) and were provided a printed receipt at the point of sale that displayed more than the last five digits of a credit or debit card number ("Settlement Class Members"). If you made a purchase with cash or a gift card, did not receive a receipt, or received only an e-mailed receipt for an in-store purchase, or made an online purchase during the Relevant Time Period, you are not included in the Settlement Class.

Defendants have agreed to provide each Settlement Class Member who submits a valid Claim Form one (1) Voucher worth up to $15.00. If you made one or more purchase(s) using My Bath & Body Works Rewards or a Victoria's Secret branded credit or debit card and do not submit a Claim Form, you will automatically receive one (1) claimable Voucher worth up to $5.00. More detail about the Vouchers is available at www.FACTAClassActionSettlement.com. Claim Forms must be submitted online at www.FACTAClassActionSettlement.com or by mail no later than July 16, 2024.

If you used your My Bath & Body Works Rewards Account or a Victoria's Secret branded credit or debit card and do nothing and the Court approves the Settlement, you will receive a Voucher as described above. Otherwise, if you do not file a valid Claim Form, you will not get a Voucher. All Settlement Class Members who do nothing will give up the right to object to the Settlement and will not be able to be part of any other lawsuit against the Defendants about the legal claims in this case. You can exclude yourself from the Settlement or file an objection to the settlement. You must exclude yourself by July 1, 2024. If you do not exclude yourself, you may write to the Court about what, if anything, you do not like about the Settlement by July 1, 2024.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing in this case on October 24, 2024 to consider whether to approve: the Settlement; a request of up to $3,000,000 in attorneys' fees; and $5,000 service awards to each of the Named Plaintiffs ($20,000 total) for their service. If there are objections, the Court will consider them.

For more information, visit www.FACTAClassActionSettlement.com or call 1-877-509-0275.

