If You Think You Were Harmed By Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Roxicodone, Codeine, Or Other Opioid Pain Medication

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher regarding the Mallinckrodt plc bankruptcy plan.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?

Mallinckrodt is a manufacturer of opioid pain medication that filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2020. On June 17, 2021, Mallinckrodt plc and its affiliates (the "Debtors") filed their Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and their related Disclosure Statement. You may have the right to vote on the Plan of Reorganization.

WHO CAN VOTE ON THE PLAN?

If you think you or a deceased loved one was harmed by opioids like Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Codeine or Roxicodone, or if you care for a child exposed to these opioids in the womb, you can vote on the Mallinckrodt bankruptcy plan. Specific details about voting are set forth below in this notice and at MNKvote.com.

WHAT DOES THE PLAN PROVIDE?

Mallinckrodt's Plan channels claims based on harm or injury related to the Debtors' manufacturing of opioids and related activities to one or more opioid trusts. These opioid trusts will be established for the purpose of distributing money to individuals and corporate entities holding Opioid Claims and for abatement of the opioid crisis. If the Plan is approved by the Bankruptcy Court and you have an Opioid Claim, you will be entitled to assert your claim directly against the applicable opioid trust at a later time. There is nothing you need to do right now to assert your Opioid Claim. You will be notified of how to assert your Opioid Claim against an opioid trust at a later date . The Plan, if approved, will forever prohibit any opioid claimants from asserting any Opioid Claim or seeking any money on account of any Opioid Claim against the Debtors, their officers and directors, or certain other parties specified in the Plan as the "Protected Parties." The Official Committee of Opioid Related Claimants is a Bankruptcy Court-appointed representative of Opioid Claimants in the Debtors' bankruptcy cases and has set forth its position letter regarding the Plan, which can be obtained free of charge at MNKVote. com.

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

Vote on the Plan: If you are eligible to submit a vote, your vote must be submitted so it is received on or before September 3, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Detailed instructions on how to vote are available at MNKvote.com or by calling 877.467.1570 (Toll-Free) or 347.817.4093 (International). If you do not follow the detailed instructions, your vote may be disqualified.

Object to the Plan: If you disagree with the Plan, you can object to it in writing so it is received on or before September 3, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Objections not filed and served properly may not be considered by the Bankruptcy Court. Detailed instructions on how to file an objection are available at MNKvote.com or by calling 877.467.1570 (Toll-Free) or 347.817.4093 (International).

If the Plan is confirmed, everyone with a Claim against or Interest in Mallinckrodt plc and its affiliates will be bound by the terms of the Plan regardless of whether or not they vote on the Plan or file a claim against the opioid trust

WHEN IS THE HEARING?

The Bankruptcy Court has scheduled the hearing to consider confirmation of the Plan to be held on September 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the "Confirmation Hearing"). The Confirmation Hearing will take place before the Honorable John T. Dorsey, United States Bankruptcy Judge, in the Bankruptcy Court, located at 824 Market Street, 5th Floor, Courtroom 5, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, which hearing shall be conducted either by teleconference or videoconference via Zoom.

THIS IS ONLY A SUMMARY OF THE MALLINCKRODT PLAN OF REORGANIZATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO OBTAIN ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Call: 877.467.1570 (Toll-Free)

347.817.4093 (International)



Write: Mallinckrodt Ballot Processing,

c/o Prime Clerk LLC, One Grand Central Place,

60 East 42nd Street, Suite 1440

New York, NY 10165



Visit: MNKvote.com



Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Please be advised that Prime Clerk, the debtor's notice and claims agent, is authorized to answer questions about, and provide additional copies of the plan and other solicitation materials, but may not advise you as to whether you should vote to accept or reject the plan.

