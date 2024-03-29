If you were a resident of the Borough of National Park, New Jersey (including minors), owned residential property there, or rented residential property there, you may be eligible for a payment and/or blood test for PFAS

CAMDEN, N.J., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The parties in Severa, et al. v. Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC, et al., announce that Judge Noel Hillman of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has preliminarily approved a class action settlement. The hearing on final approval of the settlement is scheduled for June 26, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Mitchell H. Cohen Building & U.S. Courthouse 4th & Cooper Streets, Camden, NJ 08101.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of residents of the Borough of National Park, NJ and alleges that Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC, successor by merger to Solvay Solexis, Inc. (Solvay), and Arkema Inc. (Arkema) each separately owned and operated a manufacturing plant at 10 Leonard Lane, West Deptford, New Jersey and caused the discharge of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"), which allegedly entered the municipal water supply of the Borough of National Park. Solvay and Arkema deny these allegations, but have agreed to resolve the class action to avoid the burden and expense of continued litigation. The Court has not ruled on the merits of the claims.

The settlement sets aside money for all persons, including minors, who resided in the Borough of National Park from January 1, 2019 to February 28, 2024 to have their blood analyzed for the presence of PFAS. The settlement also provides monetary payouts to all persons who have owned or rented residential property within the Borough of National Park during the period of January 1, 2019 to February 28, 2024.

Additional information, including the deadline for submitting any objections to the settlement, is available at www.NationalParkPFASSettlement.com.

The proposed settlement will be reviewed for final approval by a District Court Judge of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, where the consolidated class action lawsuit is pending. Further information concerning the details of the settlement is available from the Court's docket, Case No.1:20-cv-06906-NLH-AMD.

SOURCE National Park Water Settlement Administrator