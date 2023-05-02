If you were charged and paid a surcharge on certain non-grocery items at a Safeway store located within the City of Portland, Oregon between September 9, 2019, and July 22, 2020, you could get compensation from a class action settlement.

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Long, et al. v. Safeway, Inc., State of Oregon, Multnomah County Circuit Court, Case No. 19CV45421 (the "Settlement").

What is this about? Plaintiffs allege that Safeway, Inc. improperly charged customers a surcharge on certain non-grocery items at the Safeway stores located within the City of Portland between September 9, 2019, and July 22, 2020, relating to the 1% Clean Energy Surcharge that the City of Portland enacted in 2019. Safeway denies all allegations of wrongdoing, and the Court has not determined who is right. Instead, the parties have decided to settle this case.

Who is affected? Consumers who purchased certain non-grocery items at a Safeway store located within the City of Portland and paid a surcharge on those non-grocery items between September 9, 2019, and July 22, 2020, may be a member of the Settlement Class.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides monetary relief.

Monetary Relief : If approved, a Settlement Fund will be created totaling up to $8,750,000.00. Settlement Class Member cash payments will come out of this Settlement Fund. Those individuals included in the Settlement will be eligible to make a claim to receive up to $200.00 cash payment.

How do I file a claim? To receive a cash payment, go to www.OregonClassAction.com to file or download a Claim Form. You can also write Safeway Surcharge Settlement; c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606, or email [email protected]. All Claim Forms must be submitted online or postmarked by July 1, 2023.

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Safeway for the claims in this case.

Exclude Yourself : If you exclude yourself or remove yourself from the Class, you will keep your right to sue or continue to sue Safeway for the claims in this case. Exclusion requests must be postmarked by July 1, 2023.

Object : If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may object to it or tell the Court what you don't like about the Settlement. Objections must be postmarked by July 1, 2023.

For details about your rights and options and how to exclude yourself or object, go to www.OregonClassAction.com.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing on July 14, 2023, at 9:00 AM PST before Judge Henry Kantor at the Multnomah County Circuit Courthouse, 1200 SW First Ave, Portland, Oregon 97204 to consider the final approval of the Settlement, payment of attorneys' fees to class counsel, incentive awards for the class representative, and other related issues. You may appear at the hearing in person or through your attorney at your own cost, but you are not required to do so.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, go to www.OregonClassAction.com, or contact the Settlement Administrator by writing write Safeway Surcharge Settlement; c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606, emailing [email protected], or calling 1-888-440-1319.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

