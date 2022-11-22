If Your Dad Has Just Been Diagnosed with Lung Cancer and He Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Armed Forces or At Work Before 1982-The Advocate is Urging You Call The Gori Law Firm About Possible $100,000+ Compensation and VA Benefits

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We are passionate advocates for Veterans of the navy, army, marines, air force, coast guard and or individuals who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA who prior to 1982 had on the job heavy exposure to asbestos. We want people like this to get compensated. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband or dad please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people exactly like this.

Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

Financial compensation for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars-depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

The Gori Law Firm also offers a remarkable service for their Veteran clients who now have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because of their asbestos exposure in the navy, air force, army, marines, or coast guard. This service includes filling out the required VA forms to hopefully qualify their client for VA benefits.

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

