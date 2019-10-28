If Your Dog is #BonkersForBeggin, He Could be on TV

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beggin' Strips, the dog treats made with real meat as the #1 ingredient, today announced its Bonkers for Beggin' social media contest, designed to showcase the excitement dogs experience when they come face-to-face with savory Beggin' Strips dog treats.

Through November 5, pet lovers across the country are invited to post a video of their dogs going #BonkersForBeggin on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Select winners' videos may appear in a Beggin' Strips TV commercial, set to air during The National Dog Show Presented by Purina on November 28, 2019.

For a chance to win, pet parents can participate in #BonkersForBeggin by entering on social media:

Facebook: Visit Purina's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/purinabeggin/) and comment on the #BonkersForBeggin post with a video showing your dog's crazy reaction to Beggin' Strips (either a visible Beggin' package or treat) with the hashtags #BonkersForBeggin and #contest. Instagram: Create a post with a video of your dog's crazy reaction to Beggin' Strips (either a visible Beggin' package or treat) with the hashtags #BonkersForBeggin and #contest included in the caption. Twitter: Tweet a video of your dog's crazy reaction to Beggin' Strips (either a visible Beggin' package or treat) with the hashtags #BonkersForBeggin and #contest in the caption.

"The Beggin' brand has always been obsessed with the flavor of bacon and sharing that with dogs and their owners; this contest will allow people to join in that fun," said Jason Dolan, Purina Treats Senior Brand Manager. "We know our dogs go crazy for Beggin' Strips so we can't wait to see the video submissions and showcase some of them on TV."

Videos submitted for consideration should feature the product and dogs without any recognizable people. The clips should be between 10-20 seconds long and in .mov or .mp4 format. It's preferred that videos are filmed horizontally. Pet lovers may post up to eight (8) unique submissions during the contest period. The winner(s) will be selected by a panel of qualified judges.

To learn more about the #BonkersForBeggin social media contest, including all video requirements, please visit https://bit.ly/360dNh9 and follow @beggin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about Beggin' Strips, please visit www.purina.com/beggin.

Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years or older. Enter Contest by 11/5/19. For Official Rules, including entry details and requirements and prizes, visit https://bit.ly/360dNh9. Void where prohibited.

About Beggin' Strips

Beggin' Strips transforms treat time into Beggin' Time with mouthwatering, bacon-flavored dog treats and snacks that bacon-craving dogs love. Beggin' is manufactured and distributed by Nestle Purina PetCare Company, a global leader in the pet care industry.

About Nestle Purina PetCare

Nestle Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestle Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestle S.A., the world's largest food company.

SOURCE Beggin’ Strips