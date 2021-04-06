If Your Pavements Could Talk, What Would They Tell You?

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Diagnostics Inc. (BDI) is pleased to announce the formal launch of our Pavements Division with a focus on bringing nondestructive evaluation (NDE) and monitoring solutions to the pavement industry. While BDI has been performing these types of services for over 30 years now, we are excited about our expansion into a formal division. Our Pavements Division is a natural expansion on multiple fronts: Pavement sensors, monitoring systems, and our NDE services. As an equipment manufacturer, we can provide a wide variety of asphalt, concrete, and soil gages as well as other pavement-specific sensors for testing and monitoring purposes. In addition to our equipment, our NDE division utilizes state-of-the-art technologies to provide improved NDE service solutions for pavement thickness and defect identification and mapping.

Bridge Diagnostics Inc. Launches Pavements Division

Our pavement group integrates BDI's Structural Testing System (STS) and Structural Monitoring System (SMS) to evaluate pavement performance utilizing specialized sensors and data acquisition components for Accelerated Pavement Test (APT) facilities, road construction, airport projects, and in-service roads across the US and around the world. Our pavement sensors include:

Asphalt Strain Gages,

Concrete Strain Gages,

Soil Compression Sensors,

Earth Pressure Cells,

Soil Moisture,

Multi-Depth Deflectometer,

Thermal Gradient,

Geogrid Strain, and

Custom solutions to meet your specific needs.

Our 1,000 sample per second capable data acquisition systems provide high speed, event driven data collections with available data hosting and management. Whether you have AC-power or solar requirements, these systems can be delivered in track side mounted enclosures with camera and weigh-in-motion system integration. BDI can also assist with installation, training, and supervision to support these projects with its over 20-years of experience in pavement monitoring and testing.

Utilizing continuous wave step frequency with 3D Radar GPR, our pavement division now offers additional capabilities to evaluate new and existing pavement condition allowing for improved pavement layer thickness data to be collected and analyzed. The data can be used to calculate the FWD and TSD pavement stiffness property. This GPR can be used to identify defects such as voids under rigid pavement. With integrated coring and other testing capabilities, our pavement NDE division offers comprehensive solutions.

Finally, BDI offers Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV/drone) services for pavement assessment and monitoring. Available drone-mounted technologies include:

High Resolution Imaging (HRI),

Infrared Thermography (IRT)

LIDAR (including Simultaneous Localization and Mapping)

Our clients have come to trust BDI's over 3 decades of experience in structural testing and monitoring and you can now rely on us to help you better understand your pavement performance and ultimately allow you to prioritize your pavement preservation budget.

To know more, contact:

Stan Smith

[email protected]

P: +1.303.494.3230

Learn more about our pavement services

View our pavement sensors

Related Files

BDI Pavement Monitoring.pdf

BDI NDE Trifold.pdf

Related Images

bdis-3d-radar-gpr-system.jpeg

BDI's 3D-Radar GPR System

SOURCE Bridge Diagnostics Inc. (BDI)