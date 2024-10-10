If your private information was impacted by Builders Mutual's data incident on December 14, 2022, you may be entitled to benefits from a class action settlement

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A settlement was proposed in a class action lawsuit against Builders Mutual Insurance Company and Builders Mutual Insurance Company, Inc. ("Builders Mutual"). The lawsuit arises from a data incident affecting Builders Mutual on December 14, 2022 ("Data Incident") where the computer systems of Builders Mutual were allegedly exposed to unauthorized access. This Data Incident allegedly exposed certain private information of Builders Mutual's stakeholders, customers, employees of policyholders, current and former employees, and claimants. Builders Mutual denies all liability.

Who is included? The Settlement includes all individuals residing in the United States whose Private Information was compromised in the Data Incident that occurred in December 2022 (the "Settlement Class Members").

What benefits are available? The Settlement establishes a $1,475,000 settlement fund and provides Settlement Class Members with their choice of (1) three years of credit monitoring services, compensation for unreimbursed economic losses (up to $10,000), and compensation for lost time (up to 6 hours at $25 per hour, or $150 total), OR (2) an estimated $100 cash payment.

How do I get benefits? You must complete and submit a Claim Form by January 08, 2025. Claim Forms are available and may be filed online at www.BuildersMutualDataBreach.com.

What are my other options? If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by December 09, 2024. Unless you exclude yourself from the Settlement, you will not be able to sue Builders Mutual or its related parties for any claim released by the Settlement Agreement. If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may object and notify the Court that you or your lawyer intend to appear at the Court's fairness hearing. Objections are due December 09, 2024.

The Court's Fairness Hearing. The Court will hold a final fairness hearing in this case (In re: Builders Mutual Data Security Incident Litigation, Case No. 5:23-CV-579-M-KS) on January 17, 2025, at 10:30 am at Courtroom 1 at the Alton Lennon Federal Courthouse, 2 Princess Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. At this hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve: (1) the Settlement; (2) Class Counsel's request for up to $491,617.50 in attorneys' fees, and reimbursement of up to $25,000 in costs; and (3) $5,000 Service Awards to each of the three Class Representatives. You may appear at the hearing, but you do not have to. You also may hire your own attorney, at your own expense, to appear or speak for you at the hearing.

Where may you learn more about the case or about submitting a claim? A website has been set up with information at www.BuildersMutualDataBreach.com.

CONTACT: 1-877-558-9511

URL: www.BuildersMutualDataBreach.com

SOURCE Epiq