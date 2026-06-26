If Your Private Information Was Potentially Compromised in a Data Breach Announced by Drug & Alcohol Treatment Services, Inc. on December 5, 2024, You May be Eligible for Benefits from a Class Action Settlement.

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was issued by RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, as Settlement Administrator.

A proposed Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit known as Leo Woytach, et al. v. Drug & Alcohol Treatment Services, Inc. ("DATS" or "Defendant") Case No.: 2025-CV-03681 (the "Action"), filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania.

The Action arises out of unauthorized access to the DATS' systems where certain protected health information ("PHI") belonging to DATS' patients was present at the time of the incident that occurred on or around October 5, 2024, and was announced by Defendant on or about December 5, 2024 (the "Data Breach"). The Plaintiffs allege that the Data Breach was a result of Defendant's failure to use reasonable data-security measures. Defendant denies Plaintiffs' claims and further denies any wrongdoing or liability.

The proposed Settlement may affect your rights. For comprehensive information about the lawsuit and settlement, including the longer notice of Settlement and the Settlement Agreement with the precise terms and conditions of the Settlement, please see www.DATSDataBreachSettlement.com or call 1-866-742-4955.

The Settlement Class includes all natural persons in the United States whose Private Information was potentially compromised as a result of the Data Breach, including those who were sent a notification from Defendant of the Data Breach on or around May 2, 2025. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, the mailed Legal Notice should be arriving shortly. If you believe you are a Settlement Class Member, you can contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-866-742-4955 to obtain more information. If you are a Settlement Class Member, you may be able to receive the following Settlement Benefits:

Out-Of-Pocket Expense Reimbursement (Cash Payment A): Settlement Class Members may submit a claim of up to $5,000 for cash for documented unreimbursed losses or expenditures incurred that are fairly traceable to the Data Breach, with presentment of documentation evidencing such losses; OR





Settlement Class Members may submit a claim of up to $5,000 for cash for documented unreimbursed losses or expenditures incurred that are fairly traceable to the Data Breach, with presentment of documentation evidencing such losses; OR Alternate Cash Payment (Cash Payment B) : In the alternative to a Cash Payment for Out-of-Pocket Expense Reimbursement, Settlement Class Members may submit a claim for an Alternate Cash Payment, which amount will increase or decrease pro rata depending on the aggregate dollar amount of Valid Claims submitted; and





In the alternative to a Cash Payment for Out-of-Pocket Expense Reimbursement, Settlement Class Members may submit a claim for an Alternate Cash Payment, which amount will increase or decrease depending on the aggregate dollar amount of Valid Claims submitted; and Medical Monitoring : In addition to Cash Payment A or Cash Payment B, Settlement Class Members may also make a Claim for Medical Monitoring that will include one year of medical identity theft protection through CyEx Medical Shield.





In addition to Cash Payment A or Cash Payment B, Settlement Class Members may also make a Claim for Medical Monitoring that will include one year of medical identity theft protection through CyEx Medical Shield. You must complete and file a Claim Form online or by mail postmarked by September 24, 2026, including required supporting documents to receive Settlement Benefits. Please see www.DATSDataBreachSettlement.com or call 1-866-742-4955 for a copy of the claim form. To file online, you need a unique Class Member ID. If you don't have a unique Class Member ID, you may only file a claim by mail.

If you do not want to be legally bound by the terms of the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by August 25, 2026. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by August 25, 2026, as more fully described in the Settlement Agreement, available on the Settlement Website.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on November 24, 2026, at 10:30 AM before the Honorable Judge Terrence R. Nealon of the Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County to consider: whether to approve the Settlement, Service Awards, attorneys' fees and costs, as well as any objections. The hearing may be held remotely, so please check the Settlement Website for those details.

By Order of the Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania.

A Court has authorized this Notice.

SOURCE: Settlement Administrator, RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479, Telephone: 866-742-4955, Facsimile: 215-827-5551, Email: [email protected].