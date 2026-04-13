IMPORTANT CLASS ACTION LEGAL NOTICE TO CERTAIN HOLDERS OF VENEZUELA SOVEREIGN "AA95" and "AT10" 13.625% NOTES AND BONDS DUE AUGUST 15, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was issued by RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, as Notice Administrator.

MASSIMO MAZZACCONE v. THE BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

Civil Case No.: 1:24-cv-06168-DLC

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

If you held beneficial interests in the:

Venezuela sovereign Notes due August 15, 2018 13.625%, ISIN No. USP9395PAA95, CUSIP No. P9395PAA9 ("AA95 Notes")

and/or

Venezuela sovereign Bonds due August 15, 2018 13.625%, ISIN No. USP922646AT10, CUSIP No. 922646AT1 ("AT10 Bonds")

on August 14, 2024, and you continue to hold those interests thereafter,

YOU ARE A MEMBER OF A CERTIFIED CLASS OF HOLDERS in this action and are hereby given notice of the pendency of this class action.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

This lawsuit, which has been certified as a class action, seeks to recover unpaid principal and interest on the AA95 Notes and the AT10 Bonds, plus prejudgment "interest on interest" from the date each interest payment should have been made.

Venezuela has asserted affirmative defenses as to these claims and has also appealed the Court's class certification decision. The Court has made no ruling on the merits of the claims in the lawsuit. No money has been recovered, and there is no guarantee that any money will be recovered.

If you choose to remain a Class member, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your interests in the AA95 Notes and/or AT10 Bonds. As a Class member, you may be entitled to participate in any benefits that may eventually be obtained for Class members as a result of this lawsuit. You will also be bound by all orders, settlements, and judgments in this litigation, whether favorable or unfavorable, and cannot pursue your own lawsuit regarding any of the issues in this litigation.

If you choose to exclude yourself from the class action ("opt out"), you must submit a request for exclusion on the website described below or by email or mail no later than July 13, 2026 .

A full Notice of Pendency, instructions for requesting exclusion online or by mail, and further information can be obtained by visiting www.VenezClassActions.com, or by contacting the Notice Administrator by mail at: RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479, or by email at [email protected].

DO NOT CONTACT THE CLERK OR THE COURT FOR INFORMATION.

Dated: April 13, 2026



Hon. Denise L. Cote

United States District Judge

Southern District of New York

SOURCE: Claims Administrator, RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479, Telephone: 866-742-4955, Facsimile: 215-827-5551, Email: [email protected].