Summary of Court Approved Legal Notice for Pennsylvania State Education Association Data Incident Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was issued by RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, as Settlement Administrator.

If Your Private Information Was Potentially Compromised in a Data Incident Announced by the Pennsylvania State Education Association on March 18, 2025, You May be Eligible for Benefits from a Class Action Settlement.

A proposed Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit known as Melanie Hudson, et al. v. Pennsylvania State Education Association, Case No. 2025-CV-02411 (the "Action"), filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The Action arises out of unauthorized access to the Pennsylvania State Education Association ("PSEA" or "Defendant") systems and certain files containing sensitive and/or personal information (collectively "Private Information") that occurred on or around July 6, 2024, and that was announced by Defendant on or about March 18, 2025 (the "Data Incident"). The Plaintiffs allege that the Data Incident was a result of Defendant's failure to use reasonable data security measures. Defendant denies Plaintiffs' claims, and further denies any wrongdoing or liability.

The proposed Settlement may affect your rights. For comprehensive information about the lawsuit and settlement, including the longer notice of Settlement and the Settlement Agreement with the precise terms and conditions of the Settlement, please see www.PSEADataSettlement.com or call 800-465-8066.

The Settlement Class includes all natural persons in the United States whose Private Information was potentially compromised as a result of the Data Incident, including those who were sent a notification from Defendant of the Data Incident on or around March 18, 2025. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, the mailed Legal Notice should be arriving shortly. If you believe you are a Settlement Class Member, you can contact the Settlement Administrator at 800-465-8066 to obtain more information. If you are a Settlement Class Member, you may be able to receive one of the following Settlement Benefits:

Out-Of-Pocket Losses : Settlement Class Members may submit a claim for reimbursement of up to $5,000 cash for documented unreimbursed losses or expenditures incurred that are fairly traceable to the Data Incident, with presentation of documentation evidencing such losses; or

Settlement Class Members may submit a claim for reimbursement of up to $5,000 cash for documented unreimbursed losses or expenditures incurred that are fairly traceable to the Data Incident, with presentation of documentation evidencing such losses; or Alternative Cash Payment : In the alternative to a Cash Payment for Out-of-Pocket Losses, Settlement Class Members may submit a claim for an Alternative Cash Payment of $50, which amount is subject to proration based upon the number of Valid Claims filed; and

In the alternative to a Cash Payment for Out-of-Pocket Losses, Settlement Class Members may submit a claim for an Alternative Cash Payment of $50, which amount is subject to proration based upon the number of Valid Claims filed; and Credit Monitoring : In addition to electing either of the other benefits, Settlement Class Members may also claim two years of credit monitoring that will provide proactive credit and identity monitoring, personalized recovery assistance, and reimbursement for expenses.

You must complete and file a Claim Form online or by mail postmarked by July 6, 2026, including required supporting documents to receive Settlement Benefits. Please see www.PSEADataSettlement.com or call 800-465-8066 for a copy of the claim form. To file online, you need a unique Class Member ID. If you don't have a unique Class Member ID, you may file a claim only by mail.

If you do not want to be legally bound by the terms of the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by July 6, 2026. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by July 6, 2026, as more fully described in the Settlement Agreement, available on the Settlement Website.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on July 27, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET before the Honorable Judge Andrew H. Dowling of the Court of Common Pleas of Dauphin County to consider whether to approve the Settlement, Service Awards, attorneys' fees and costs, as well as any objections. The hearing may be held remotely, so please check the Settlement Website for those details.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA.

A Court has authorized this Notice.

SOURCE: Settlement Administrator, RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479, Telephone 800-465-8066, Facsimile 215-827-5551, Settlement, [email protected].