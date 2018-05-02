If you've lost all hope in Generation Z, just read how 10 future lawyers plan to change the world

The scholarship challenged students from across the nation to submit a 500-word essay in response to the prompt: "How you hope to use your law degree to change our world and how would $10,000 towards your 1L tuition change your world?" A BARBRI Law Preview panel selected the finalists and will announce a winner on Friday, June 8, 2018. The $10,000 award will be applied to the winner's first year tuition, paid directly to his or her law school.

"Over the past few months, I have personally read through hundreds of submissions and was so inspired by the selflessness reflected in the applicants' essays, I felt compelled to reach out to many of them personally," said Don Macaulay, president and founder of BARBRI Law Preview. "With their passion to become change agents stoked by past work experience or significant life challenges – some that, frankly, would have derailed even the most resolute students – our 10 finalists have completely restored my faith in Generation Z. If you've ever shaken your head and said, 'Kids today!' then I challenge you to read how these future lawyers plan to positively impact our world."

For instance, there's Oscar Sarabia Roman, an entering student at UC Berkeley School of Law, who explains how his own deportation as an undocumented Mexican immigrant fueled a desire to represent others trapped in a broken immigration system. Or read about Taylor Davis, who'll begin her studies at Penn Law this fall, and how she intends to bring the experience (and bedside manner) she acquired as an ER nurse to serve as an effective advocate for healthcare reform. And, if you think becoming a lawyer means abandoning all artistic creativity, read this rap about criminal justice reform by Erin Bartenstein, an entering student at University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Law, that would make Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B envious. The other seven? Trust us, they are equally impressive.

"The standard thing to say when describing the finalists in a contest like this is that 'it's a shame we can't select everyone.' As stale as that platitude is, it's also true," Macaulay said. "We will certainly have a tough time picking a winner from such an impressive group."

Want to help us decide? Review the 10 finalists' essays and anonymously suggest to whom we should award the $10k scholarship.

About Law Preview

Law Preview is an innovative, comprehensive law school prep course that has proven to enhance early law school academic success. Offered as week-long, law professor-led sessions in locations around the country, Law Preview teaches students how to brief cases, write outlines, study effectively, take tests and manage their time – all critical skills for success in law school. In addition to the skills portion, the classroom course also provides an overview of the six core law school subjects that are required for most students in their first year.

About The BARBRI Group

The BARBRI Group companies meet the legal education, cyber skills education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys, IT students and other professionals throughout their careers. The companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law- and finance-related businesses. At the core of The BARBRI Group Companies is BARBRI Bar Review, which has helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam. The company also provides online J.D., post-J.D. and international programs for U.S. law schools, hands-on cyber skills training for IT and criminal justice programs, and specialized ongoing training and certifications in areas such as financial crime prevention, eDiscovery and cyber literacy. The BARBRI Group, founded in 1967, is a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

